Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

25 ways to make more of decorative small gardens

press profile homify press profile homify
JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Loading admin actions …

Not everybody can have a gargantuan garden that is ready to be transformed into a veritable Garden of Eden, but that doesn't mean that small spaces can't be wonderfully pretty and eye-catching. In fact, we think that if you asked any professional gardener, they'd tell you that even tiny patches of outdoor space can become spectacular, if you give a little consideration to using the proportions more carefully. That and thinking long and hard about the plants and materials that you want to put in place! If you don't believe us that a small patch of garden can be something to truly covet, come with us now as we give you 25 ideas for transforming tiny outdoor plots!

1. Contain everything to one sleek rectangular bed that you can maintain easily.

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

2. Don't be afraid to combine a few elements, for a more magical effect!

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

3. Define the area clearly, with stoic edging that is impossible to ignore.

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

4. Use bark chippings and stones to keep everything neat and weed-free.

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

5. Think about taking inspiration from self-contained zen installations.

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

6. Be creative with spaces that would otherwise just go to waste! Any corner can be a lovely small garden!

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Don't save all your brilliant and creative ideas for the rear garden, as your front space will wow guests too!

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

8. For a striking aesthetic alongside low maintenance, large pots are definitely the way to go.

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

9. How about finishing the space with some furniture? After all, you want to enjoy your efforts!

JARDIM VERTICAL, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Interior landscaping
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

10. Vertical gardens are a great way to get some much-needed greenery, even when you only have a courtyard in place.

JARDIM VERTICAL, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Garden Plants & flowers
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

11. Water is well known to induce feelings of calm, so have you got space for a little fountain or water feature? We hope so!

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

12. If you like minimalism, extend that to your small garden, but choose beautiful plants with tall leaves!

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

13. If you have a very small space to take advantage of, why not make the most of it, with some vivid color?

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

14. Sophisticated plant varieties, such as bamboo, will make for a wonderfully beautiful scene.

Espacio Bambú, Espacios que Inspiran Espacios que Inspiran Modern Garden Bamboo
Espacios que Inspiran

Espacios que Inspiran
Espacios que Inspiran
Espacios que Inspiran

15. What could be simpler to maintain that faux grass, stones and water? What a contemporary display!

ROOF GARDEN MARTÍNEZ, Arqca Arqca Modern Garden
Arqca

Arqca
Arqca
Arqca

16. The use of grass here to create a pretty yet understated outdoor space is gorgeous! At least it wouldn't need mowing!

玄関前 アプローチ, 作庭処 植徳 作庭処 植徳 Modern Garden
作庭処　植徳

作庭処　植徳
作庭処　植徳
作庭処　植徳

17. Raised planters are a great way to keep things manageable in a small garden. Built into a wall, they look even more amazing!

CAROLCO 2, GF ARQUITECTOS GF ARQUITECTOS Modern Garden
GF ARQUITECTOS

GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS

18. What a great way to maintain light flow! We can't imagine why more people don't choose cut-out fencing to finish small garden sections!

CASA CR-180, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Minimalist style garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

19. When garden space is at a premium, why not exaggerate the height you have to play with? We really do love this tall bamboo, but reeds or grass would work well too!

CAROLCO 2, GF ARQUITECTOS GF ARQUITECTOS Modern Garden Bamboo
GF ARQUITECTOS

GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS

20. Varying the colors featured in your small garden will make it look so much more dynamic and far bigger than it actually is.

Plaza Maria , Arquitectos I + A Arquitectos I + A Modern Garden
Arquitectos I + A

Arquitectos I + A
Arquitectos I + A
Arquitectos I + A

21. If you like the idea of large pots, but terracotta isn't your thing, how about brightly colored glazed ceramics? What a way to inject extra life!

Herbstgarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Classic style garden
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

22. Here's a great idea for gardeners that also love to cook! Why not mount a wall hanging system, where you can grow pretty fresh herbs? What a bonus!

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Eclectic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

23. Futuristic design is wonderful and the geometric stepping stones here have made such a great impression on a small space. The vertical garden is the ultimate finishing touch.

Concrete House , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern Garden
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Concrete House

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

24. How about some piquant lighting, in order to really make more of a small and specially designed garden? These cacti look phenomenal!

Eclairage terrasse, Architecture Nature & Lumière Architecture Nature & Lumière Modern Garden
Architecture Nature &amp; Lumière

Architecture Nature & Lumière
Architecture Nature &amp; Lumière
Architecture Nature & Lumière

25. Matching your flowers to your containers is a terrifically modern way to ensure cohesive color schemes and vibrant displays. Even in a tiny space!

Small Contemporary Courtyard, Gardenplan Design Gardenplan Design Modern Garden
Gardenplan Design

Small Contemporary Courtyard

Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design

For even more garden ideas, take a look at this article: 19 cozy garden seating ideas.

A classy home decked up with minimalism
Did any of these ideas really strike a chord with you?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks