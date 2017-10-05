7 ways to brighten up dark rooms

If there are any areas in your home that feel a little dingy, you need to know all about colors for dark rooms, not to mention ways to light up dark rooms! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that they key to tackling darker spaces is to maintain a good grip on natural light flow, while adding in artificial illumination as needed and keeping your walls and ceilings an appropriate and reflective shade. We wholeheartedly agree, which is why we're going to show you all of these top tips, in action. Shall we begin?
If you have dark rooms in your home, the best thing to do is identify them and invest in decent lamps and floor lights, which can be easy installed in all of your most dim corners. In a living room, this is a great idea, as it helps to create a stunning ambience, as well as a much brighter appearance.
In your furniture-heavy rooms, you can inject a little light by choosing white or pale pieces. From built-in kitchen cabinets through to beautiful bedroom sets, the lighter in color your furniture is, the more sunlight and artificial illumination will be reflected around the room to brighten it up. Clever!
Dark room wall colors can be hard to select, but take our advice and stick to light neutrals, such as white and add in some extra interest with contrasting art or accent splashes. The mix of darker panels and bright walls will help to instil an overarching sense of a much lighter room.
We all know that statement ceilings are HUGE news right now, but if you have dark rooms, you can't risk painting yours with bold or rich hues, as this will simply make your spaces feel smaller, even more dingy and even claustrophobic! Take it from us that in the battle against darkness, you need bright white ceilings and if you can, really up your main lighting game too!
Now this is a big commitment, but if you have no urge to ever move again, you might like to think about adding some extra windows and skylights to your darker rooms. After all, you're going to be spending a lot of time in them, so why bemoan a slightly dim outlook, when some investment could brighten the room to a massive extent?
Heavy drapes can be wonderful in the cooler months, but when it comes to keeping good light flow in your dark home, you simply can't have them messing up your plans! Instead, opt for pretty curtains that are semi-sheer, so your privacy is maintained, but your home is still refreshed by as much sunlight as possible.
Glossy and reflective materials are key to brightening up a dark home, so anything gloss or mirrored will be a fantastic investment! Glass will also help a great deal, as long as you keep it crystal clear and streak-free! For the ultimate in effective furniture, white gloss items are best!
