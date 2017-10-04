Color Psychology: how to decorate your home for the mood that you want

We know you have been wondering where pink comes into things and here it is! Yes, it's true that pink actually makes you feel happier, which is why it is SO important that you include some in your home, somewhere! It's not just a color for girls, so get that idea out of your head, while thinking about which pieces of furniture, walls or textiles could look great with a rosy glow.

For more color inspiration, take a look at this article: Cool color blocking ideas for your home.