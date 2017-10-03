Your browser is out-of-date.

Gable Ceilings: 5 ways to maximize the space under your roof

press profile homify
White Crow Studios Ltd Bathroom Portfolio
Loading admin actions …

We hope that you never thought of gable ceilings as a potential pain to deal with, but just in case you have, we've found some fabulous ideas for putting them to better use. You won't ever be bemoaning a relative lack of space ever again, once you see these ideas and your architect will be delighted that you've been so innovative as well! If you have a loft conversion that has left you with gable ceilings to contend with, take some inspiration from these wonderful space-maximizing solutions!

1. A starlit shower anyone?

Bathroom CGI Visualisation #5 White Crow Studios Ltd Industrial style bathroom
White Crow Studios Ltd

Bathroom CGI Visualisation #5

White Crow Studios Ltd
White Crow Studios Ltd
White Crow Studios Ltd

Genius! By placing a bathroom in your attic space, you can use those sloping gables for a natural shower location! Add a skylight as well and you'll be enjoying bathing under the stars at night and morning ablutions in the sunshine!

2. Have you ever wanted a home library?

Dachausbau im runden Eckhaus, zymara und loitzenbauer architekten bda
zymara und loitzenbauer architekten bda

zymara und loitzenbauer architekten bda
zymara und loitzenbauer architekten bda
zymara und loitzenbauer architekten bda

We suspect that many of us have dreamt of owning a home library, but finding space for one is a seemingly fruitless task, unless you have some gables to make better use of! Bespoke carpentry will turn any gable end into a wonderful book display!

3. A simple home office.

CPR | attico su due livelli a Milano, PLUS ULTRA studio
PLUS ULTRA studio

PLUS ULTRA studio
PLUS ULTRA studio
PLUS ULTRA studio

Sometimes, the simple solutions are the best, which is why an unfussy yet sunny home office is a great idea for any gable ceiling space. You can add low desks, comfy chairs and ergonomic lamps, while also taking advantage of natural light, with skylights! Perfect for artists!

4. Sleeping in style.

LEBENSRAUM ERWEITERT, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

Let's be honest and accept that you don't need to worry about ceiling heights, when you're lying down in bed, which is why a gable bedroom makes SO much sense! Place your bed in the centre of the space, to give you maximum headroom, and keep the whole are as unfussy as possible, to make it feel larger.

5. Call in the carpenters!

Catalogo Furlan Mobili, de-cube
de-cube

de-cube
de-cube
de-cube

Finally, how about this for a great idea? By designing and building custom storage furniture, you can make such great use of gable ceilings! We love this design, which really emphasizes the gorgeous ceiling slope and seeks to make it the star of the show, not something to hide!

If this has gotten you in the mood for a loft conversion, check out this article: 5 amazing attic bedrooms that you'll love!

And this is how it is done: stylish home-staging oozes poise
Are you planning to put your gable spaces to better use?

