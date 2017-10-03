Gable Ceilings: 5 ways to maximize the space under your roof

We hope that you never thought of gable ceilings as a potential pain to deal with, but just in case you have, we've found some fabulous ideas for putting them to better use. You won't ever be bemoaning a relative lack of space ever again, once you see these ideas and your architect will be delighted that you've been so innovative as well! If you have a loft conversion that has left you with gable ceilings to contend with, take some inspiration from these wonderful space-maximizing solutions!
Genius! By placing a bathroom in your attic space, you can use those sloping gables for a natural shower location! Add a skylight as well and you'll be enjoying bathing under the stars at night and morning ablutions in the sunshine!
We suspect that many of us have dreamt of owning a home library, but finding space for one is a seemingly fruitless task, unless you have some gables to make better use of! Bespoke carpentry will turn any gable end into a wonderful book display!
Sometimes, the simple solutions are the best, which is why an unfussy yet sunny home office is a great idea for any gable ceiling space. You can add low desks, comfy chairs and ergonomic lamps, while also taking advantage of natural light, with skylights! Perfect for artists!
Let's be honest and accept that you don't need to worry about ceiling heights, when you're lying down in bed, which is why a gable bedroom makes SO much sense! Place your bed in the centre of the space, to give you maximum headroom, and keep the whole are as unfussy as possible, to make it feel larger.
Finally, how about this for a great idea? By designing and building custom storage furniture, you can make such great use of gable ceilings! We love this design, which really emphasizes the gorgeous ceiling slope and seeks to make it the star of the show, not something to hide!
