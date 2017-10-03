A modern townhouse with a real flair for color!

You might have assumed that the bathroom would be another bight, zingy and audacious space but in reality, it's a medley of beautiful neutrals and warm hues that offer a naturally calming environment. Apart from a bedroom, we can't think of anywhere more suited to such understated beauty and charm, which is why we love the organic feel here so much. It's a real break from the norm and a breath of fresh air.

For more colorful home inspiration, take a look at this article: Colorful Design Examples for your Home.