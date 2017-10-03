A modern townhouse with a real flair for color!

We like to think that we've seen it all before, but then we stumble upon a monumentally gorgeous home, curated by a phenomenally talented interior designer, and we feel like we are right back to square one! Today, we are going to showcase a simply stunning townhouse, which benefits from an open-plan design and bold use of color, the result of which is a vibe like nothing else we've ever experienced before. If you're always on the lookout for new inspiration, come with us now, as we know the dining area zone here, if nothing else, will give you some very bright ideas!
It's hard to know where to focus your attention first in this living room, as every nuance is as amazing and well thought out as the next, but let's begin with the mother of all statement ceilings! Bright turquoise has been used to incredible effect here and as accent colors go, it is so adaptable! Great in the form of heavy drapes, mantle art and even cushions, it has tied this whole beautiful room together and the warmth the fireplace gives out is lovely.
We told you that this dining spot was utterly charming and here's the proof! Surrounded by stunning heavy drapes and enclosed by slices of turquoise ceiling, this really is a unique yet inviting little niche. Cool and warm all at the same time, the use of contemporary furniture was inspired!
There are SO many details to drink in here that we are feeling a little interior design drunk! The brick wall, floating shelves, oversized pendulum lights and fancy breakfast bar are just so beguiling that we can't stop staring and then, we notice the bar stools as well! We're really enjoying the cafe nuances that have crept in here, but just wait until you see this open-plan space, as a whole!
On paper, this is a room that simply shouldn't work, don't you think? After all, how can a turquoise ceiling look anything other than peculiar? Well, in reality, all we see is a beautiful, well proportioned and perfectly considered communal space, but let's take a look at some private areas as well!
If we had access to an office that looked this good, our productivity would never falter again! Seriously; what a look! Another bold choice of ceiling color makes sure that this space is a natural lead-on from the communal area and that tartan wallpaper? Incredible! We are really starting to fall in love with the bold and heavy drape idea.
You might have assumed that the bathroom would be another bight, zingy and audacious space but in reality, it's a medley of beautiful neutrals and warm hues that offer a naturally calming environment. Apart from a bedroom, we can't think of anywhere more suited to such understated beauty and charm, which is why we love the organic feel here so much. It's a real break from the norm and a breath of fresh air.
