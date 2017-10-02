10 absolutely charming rustic kitchens

When it comes to designing a new kitchen, you can be spoilt for choice regarding styles, but when a rustic aesthetic really tempts you, there is nothing better! Any kitchen planner will be able to suggest a number of different yet equally beautiful sub-genres of rustic kitchens for you to choose from and then, you simply have to see which you like best and can picture finishing your home to utter perfection. We want to help you make that decision, so we've brought together some incredible kitchens to show you today. Let's take a peek and start planning your next design!
If your home is a testament to all things vintage or retro, you really need to consider extending that you your rustic kitchen! Think about oldy-worldy tiles, a traditional range stove, pretty textiles and reclaimed wooden dining furniture. The look will simply create itself!
Different from vintage rustic in that modern conveniences are definitely expected, traditional rustic kitchens will usually showcase some seriously pretty wood carving and built-in details, such as the extractor hood that you see here. Rich woods will always play a significant role as well, such as teak.
Have we travelled back in time AND gone to France? This beautiful rustic kitchen is filled with lovely little touches that make it look and feel like the heart of the home and a place where everybody naturally gravitates to. The use of terracotta, natural stone and soft green tones was just inspired!
Modern rustic kitchens have balanced the warm and hearty feel that we know and love, with a sleeker and more understated finish and you might be surprised to see just how well it works! Here, we see unfussy natural wood cabinets and slimline white counters working beautifully together, but never straying into traditional territory.
Gorgeous, isn't it? This terrific space is notable because of the open and airy feel, but also the fact that despite being such a large room, the rustic vibes are impossible to ignore. Pastel cabinets, antique beams and a fantastically functional layout have absolutely captured the rustic ethos.
We have a real soft spot for this style of rustic kitchen! With a piquant mix of both light and dark wood cabinets in place here, the dimensions and light flow of the space have been taken into account perfectly, but it's those accessories that we are staring at! the candle chandelier is just one lovely touch!
What can we even say about this very modern rustic kitchen? Spliced with industrial flavor, what with polished concrete playing such a pivotal role in the design, this is a unique and stunning take on kitchen planning. We are blown away by the use of raw, natural wood, as well as how stylish the finished look is!
When it comes to using color in a rustic kitchen, you need to draw your inspiration from nature's palette, so that you can enjoy a warmer and more cozy look. This mustard yellow hue is absolutely perfect, as it blends beautifully with wood and creates a naturally sunny ambience.
If there is one color that really sums up rustic kitchens, it's this deep ivy green. Decadent and traditional, it looks wonderful with natural wood and really invokes a sense of times gone by, which is why we love seeing it used as the main focal point, alongside some detailed wooden cabinets. What a combination!
Finally, the joy of rustic kitchen design is that it can be as unfussy as you like and, seemingly unstructured. This laid back style of room design allows you to really work within a designated budget and with materials that you have to hand, plus, it will make you focus on the function of the room, not the finish.
