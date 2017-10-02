15 breakfast bars that will make you want one!

We don't know about you, but we never quite think that a kitchen is complete unless it has a designated eating space and there are few solutions better than integrated breakfast bars! Ask any kitchen planner and they'll tell you that breakfast bars have been growing in popularity again, with clients increasingly wanting different, unique and eye-catching ideas brought to life and today, we are going to show you a small selection of our favorites. Prepare to want a bar in your kitchen more than ever before, as we show you some of the best!