15 breakfast bars that will make you want one!

Hampstead Apartment, London, Hampstead Design Hub Hampstead Design Hub Industrial style kitchen
We don't know about you, but we never quite think that a kitchen is complete unless it has a designated eating space and there are few solutions better than integrated breakfast bars! Ask any kitchen planner and they'll tell you that breakfast bars have been growing in popularity again, with clients increasingly wanting different, unique and eye-catching ideas brought to life and today, we are going to show you a small selection of our favorites. Prepare to want a bar in your kitchen more than ever before, as we show you some of the best!

1. Perfect for an open-plan room, this amazing bar acts as a discreet room divide, with no need for a bulky wall! WOW!

GUNDOGAN SUMMER HOUSE Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Modern Kitchen Grey open kitchen,interior design,decoration,seperations,kitchen
2. A black breakfast bar is not only daring, it's seriously stylish as well! This one is so cohesive with the blackboard wall close by.

Kitchen Hampstead Design Hub Industrial style kitchen
Kitchen

3. How about a glossy, large and perfectly lit bar that can take you from family breakfast through to sophisticated evening cocktails? Yes please!

Veramonte I, Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Kitchen
4. Metal and wood always look good… together! This bar has all the makings of a rustic/industrial classic and that red wood? Gorgeous!

homify Industrial style kitchen
5. The curves of this contemporary bar make it special already but add in some amazing stools and suddenly you have design genius! Utterly unavoidable!

Retrofit Casa Swiss Park Campinas, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Kitchen
6. This bar might be small but it is mighty handy, thanks to well placed pendulum lights that give focused illumination! It can be used at any time of the day!

Дизайн интерьера 2-ком. квартиры в Днепропетровске, GP-ARCH GP-ARCH Industrial style kitchen
7. This bar has mastered the art of seamless integration! A simple extension of the counter, it works so well and yet must be comfortable, with those high-back chairs!

Chevening Road, London, NW6 GPAD Modern Kitchen
Chevening Road, London, NW6

8. If you have a large family, that means you need to be able to seat more people, which is when an L-shaped bar is just good sense. They are also amazingly stylish AND sociable.

Casa AG, Espaço do Traço arquitetura Espaço do Traço arquitetura Modern Kitchen
9. What a sweet idea! Upcycling a narrow sideboard as a central breakfast bar is a great idea here and with a statement wall to stare at, we bet everybody loves eating here!

Квартира-студия в стиле лофт в центре Москвы, Aiya Design Aiya Design Industrial style kitchen
10. For something a bit different and quirky, antique shop furniture, such as display cases from a haberdashery, make incredible breakfast bars! We LOVE this one!

Shoreditch EC1: Warehouse Living, Increation Increation Industrial style kitchen
Shoreditch EC1: Warehouse Living

11. Think you don't have room for a bar? Check this one out and think again! You only need a slim shelf and that can go anywhere!

Kitchen- view from the living area Katie Malik Interiors Modern Kitchen
Kitchen- view from the living area

12 With suspended shelving above, this bar has become a handy dining spot and a focal point for storage as well. What a clever way to use dead space for two functions!

Área Gourmet, MS One Arquitetura & Design de Interiores MS One Arquitetura & Design de Interiores Industrial style kitchen
MS One Arquitetura & Design de Interiores
13. Even if you live on your own, it might be nice to add a little more ceremony to your meals, which is why we encourage you to invest in a swish chair and a small counter.

homify Modern Kitchen
14. The best part about this bar is the subtle but pretty tiled backing! What an inspired way to tie a bar into the wider kitchen seamlessly!

Residencia no Alphaville Fortaleza, Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores Modern Terrace Marble Blue
15. Dark and decadent, with just a touch of luxurious femininity in the form of lilac velvet stools, this bar has all aesthetics covered and looks astonishingly upmarket!

Kitchen Interior Design, Quirke McNamara Quirke McNamara Industrial style kitchen Red
Kitchen Interior Design

For more breakfast bar ideas, take a look at this article: 11 counters perfect for small kitchens.

10 mistakes to avoid if you don't want to neglect your home
Did you spot your dream breakfast bar here?

