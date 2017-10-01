10 mistakes to avoid if you don't want to neglect your home

Let's be honest and admit that we all have busy lives and tend to ignore a few necessary chores until they have finally built up to the point where we can no longer put them off. Well, ask any professional cleaner and they'll tell you this is a terrible habit to get into and can, if not monitored, lead to your home looking and smelling a little neglected! We don't want you to fall prey to a stinky kitchen or messy bathroom, so come with us now as we reveal the top 10 mistakes you simply HAVE to stop making. Trust us, your home will thank you!
You know this needs doing every day and the more often you do it, the less time it will take! Plus, nothing smells as bad or looks as unkempt as a sink full of dirty crockery, when unexpected guests show up!
Bleurgh! Damp, smelly and dirty towels are hideous but so many of us fling them on a radiator and think they they will do for another few days! Nope! They won't! If they smell, get them out!
A spare bedroom is always a natural dumping ground in a busy home, but the more items you throw in there, the longer it will take to tidy, when it needs to be used. Try to sort and declutter, rather than hiding out of sight.
We know that stains are a pain to tackle, but the drier they are, the less likely they are to fully come out. As soon as a spill occurs, blot and clean, to prevent the stain setting permanently and making your carpet look tatty.
If your bed linen has seen better days, it needs replacing with something a little more luxurious. By all means keep your old covers, but use them for pet beds or as dusters, not as your master bedroom linens!
We all know how annoying it is when things get pushed to the back of the fridge, forgotten about and then suddenly you are playing 'hunt the stench', but this can be avoided with a simple weekly fridge audit and some food rotation!
Your hallway is your interior's calling card and dim, ineffective lighting is an absolute no. You need to maximize light flow, either real or artificial and install proper storage, so guests are impressed, not depressed!
If you have a home office, you'll know how easy it is to leave coffee cups laying around and all sorts of other messes, but why do it to yourself? You know that you are more productive when working in a clean space, so stop littering, in your own home!
When you clean your teeth, splashes of toothpaste always end up on your bathroom mirror, but it's shocking how many people forget to wipe them away! They look so grubby and will only need a wet cloth to disappear, so get to it!
If you've taken the time to make your home look neat and tidy, you really don't want to ruin all of your hard work by ignoring the garden! If you've spent all your energy on the interior, why not see if a younger member of the family needs an allowance bump to sweep some leaves and pressure wash the decking?
