10 rustic motifs that look stunning in a home

Pabellón Casa Torcuato, Besonías Almeida arquitectos Besonías Almeida arquitectos Modern Walls and Floors Concrete
Choosing a home design aesthetic can be difficult, as there are so many amazing ones, but if you plump for rustic chic, you need to know how that will translate in terms of living room accessories, materials and ideas. That's why we are here to help you, as we've been keeping a close eye on all those piquant little additions that talented interior designers seek to include in rustic homes and we think that we've found a few brilliant ideas. Come with us now, as we tell you what they are and see which ones you can already picture looking perfect in your home!

1. Natural stone walls.

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern Living Room
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Rugged stone walls are a really key motif of the rustic design aesthetic, but if you don't have any walls you can strip back, simply opt for some hardy stone cladding! Nobody will ever be able to tell the difference and you can simply use them to create a focal point, perhaps around a fireplace, as seen here.

2. Exposed brickwork.

Rustico con charme, Fabio Carria Fabio Carria Living room
Fabio Carria

Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

If you're lucky enough to have purchased a traditional country house, the chances are that you will be able to expose some imperfect but wonderfully pretty brickwork somewhere! You don't even have to be too perfect about the finish, as crumbly paster remnants will add a certain something!

3. Wooden TV panels.

Réhabilitation d'un moulin à eau, Planforêt Planforêt
Planforêt

Planforêt
Planforêt
Planforêt

Wood is vital when trying to create a rustic look in your home, especially when it comes to bedding modern technology into a wider scheme. That's why we adore this natural wood TV surround, as it overshadows and at the same time, frames, a contemporary television set in a bid to make it look more at home.

4. All-wood everywhere.

Pabellón Casa Torcuato, Besonías Almeida arquitectos Besonías Almeida arquitectos Modern Walls and Floors Concrete
Besonías Almeida arquitectos

Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Besonías Almeida arquitectos

Speaking of wood, don't feel that you need to be reserved when it comes to how much of the organic wonder material that you use! In fact, in a rustic room, the more wood you can have on display, the better! Wall and ceiling cladding looks PHENOMENAL, as does polished wood flooring and even furniture.

5. DIY wood shelves.

Hotel Corse, CORO furniture CORO furniture Living roomShelves
CORO furniture

CORO furniture
CORO furniture
CORO furniture

Aren't these shelves gorgeous? Made exceptionally easily, from discarded logs and shelving planks, it's the understated beauty of the design that is so striking and keeps all eyes on the unfussy use of wood.Different, rustic and natural, these are so perfect!

6. Red bricks.

Memo Rojas, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern Living Room
RIMA Arquitectura

RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura

Nothing adds quite as much warm, style and character as exposed RED bricks in a home, which is why they frequently make an appearance in rustic houses. They even work well when next to plaster walls, so you can opt for apart finished and part exposed scheme and next to wood flooring they REALLY pop.

7. Unpainted cabinet fronts.

Natürliches Wohnzimmer , Allnatura Allnatura Living roomStorage
Allnatura

Allnatura
Allnatura
Allnatura

Nothing in a rustic home feels as though it is trying to hide or be more sleek than it actually is, which is why cabinets and storage, even when custom and somewhat built-in, will always be easy to spot, as you won't see any subtly painted fronts! Natural wood doors are the norm and help to balance modern convenience with rustic design.

8. Earth colors.

VENEROS, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Modern Living Room
MORADA CUATRO

MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO

When color is used in a rustic home, you will always find that it is an earth tone or at the very least, a hue derived directly from a season! Our personal favorites include autumnal rust tones, warm summer hues and fresh spring greens, but a mixture of everything will blend so well and work with wood!

9. Dark slate cladding.

Family Room Unit 7 Architecture Living room
Unit 7 Architecture

Family Room

Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture

If you love the idea of a rustic home design but also have a little penchant for the darker end of the spectrum, we think you'll love the notion of using slate cladding on your walls. A great contemporary take on the rustic aesthetic, we think it really adds a mysterious vibe.

10. New and old together.

House 1, Opera s.r.l. Opera s.r.l. Country style dining room
Opera s.r.l.

Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.

The final motif we want to tell you about is the blending of modern and traditional materials in rustic homes. This picture is a prime example of what we mean, as perfectly polished modern concrete flooring meets rustic textural red brick walls with ease and both contrast and complement each other wonderfully. 

If you can't get enough rustic inspiration, take a look at this article next: 5 rustic bedroom ideas.

Are you definitely keen to embrace a rustic aesthetic in your home?

