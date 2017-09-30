10 rustic motifs that look stunning in a home

Choosing a home design aesthetic can be difficult, as there are so many amazing ones, but if you plump for rustic chic, you need to know how that will translate in terms of living room accessories, materials and ideas. That's why we are here to help you, as we've been keeping a close eye on all those piquant little additions that talented interior designers seek to include in rustic homes and we think that we've found a few brilliant ideas. Come with us now, as we tell you what they are and see which ones you can already picture looking perfect in your home!
Rugged stone walls are a really key motif of the rustic design aesthetic, but if you don't have any walls you can strip back, simply opt for some hardy stone cladding! Nobody will ever be able to tell the difference and you can simply use them to create a focal point, perhaps around a fireplace, as seen here.
If you're lucky enough to have purchased a traditional country house, the chances are that you will be able to expose some imperfect but wonderfully pretty brickwork somewhere! You don't even have to be too perfect about the finish, as crumbly paster remnants will add a certain something!
Wood is vital when trying to create a rustic look in your home, especially when it comes to bedding modern technology into a wider scheme. That's why we adore this natural wood TV surround, as it overshadows and at the same time, frames, a contemporary television set in a bid to make it look more at home.
Speaking of wood, don't feel that you need to be reserved when it comes to how much of the organic wonder material that you use! In fact, in a rustic room, the more wood you can have on display, the better! Wall and ceiling cladding looks PHENOMENAL, as does polished wood flooring and even furniture.
Aren't these shelves gorgeous? Made exceptionally easily, from discarded logs and shelving planks, it's the understated beauty of the design that is so striking and keeps all eyes on the unfussy use of wood.Different, rustic and natural, these are so perfect!
Nothing adds quite as much warm, style and character as exposed RED bricks in a home, which is why they frequently make an appearance in rustic houses. They even work well when next to plaster walls, so you can opt for apart finished and part exposed scheme and next to wood flooring they REALLY pop.
Nothing in a rustic home feels as though it is trying to hide or be more sleek than it actually is, which is why cabinets and storage, even when custom and somewhat built-in, will always be easy to spot, as you won't see any subtly painted fronts! Natural wood doors are the norm and help to balance modern convenience with rustic design.
When color is used in a rustic home, you will always find that it is an earth tone or at the very least, a hue derived directly from a season! Our personal favorites include autumnal rust tones, warm summer hues and fresh spring greens, but a mixture of everything will blend so well and work with wood!
If you love the idea of a rustic home design but also have a little penchant for the darker end of the spectrum, we think you'll love the notion of using slate cladding on your walls. A great contemporary take on the rustic aesthetic, we think it really adds a mysterious vibe.
The final motif we want to tell you about is the blending of modern and traditional materials in rustic homes. This picture is a prime example of what we mean, as perfectly polished modern concrete flooring meets rustic textural red brick walls with ease and both contrast and complement each other wonderfully.
