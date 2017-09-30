6 things to consider before removing an interior wall

If you've ever wondered how to pull down a wall in your home, then we think you've probably already made some tentative enquiries with architects and builders, but just in case you haven't gotten that far yet, we've got a few considerations to tell you about first!

There's no doubting the fact that demolishing a wall will give you access to that fabulous open-plan living aesthetic that is SO popular right now, but before you commit to anything in the name of architectural fashion, you really need to know how to pull down a partition safely. Come with us now, as we tell you al about those critical considerations and then see if a larger living room is still at the top of your wish list!