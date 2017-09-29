Facade materials you NEED to consider!

When finishing a home, you might be shocked to discover that the number of exterior facade materials freely available to choose from is extensive. Of course, you'll want to choose something that will work with your personal tastes, as well as the climate you enjoy, but we think you'll still be spoilt for choice, but try not to take too long to decide, or you might upset your architect!
We've selected some really beautiful materials for facades to show you today, so whether you have a country home, something a little more contemporary or you just want to make a big statement, come with us now as we give you some great ideas!
When it comes to choosing materials for modern facades, you can't go wrong with treated metal! It won't rust, can be finished in any color you choose and can be cut and fettled to fit ANY property. It also offers a great weatherproof coating, as well as striking aesthetics.
If metal does appeal to you, but you aren't looking for that permanently perfect look, corten steel is a fantastic option for your exterior facade cladding, as it gently rusts. It's ideal for industrial-looking homes or those set within a colorful location. Wow!
Natural stone makes for a stoic, stunning and well-protected house facade, especially if you select a variety that is native to your region! This will also save you money on transportation and quarrying costs, while creating a really natural exterior finish.
Materials for house facades don't come much more traditional or adaptable than wood cladding and what a beautiful finish it creates! Regardless of whether you want a contemporary look or a more traditional agricultural aesthetic, wood is definitely a worthy consideration, but don't forget that it WILL need regular protecting.
If you build a pretty home from scratch and select striking bricks, why cover them up at all? We know that facade cladding and finishes are usually protective as well as decorative, but you can seal bricks and then let them act as a naturally pretty finish in their own right.
Rendering the outside of a home is a popular choice, especially if you fancy the idea of adding some color or patterns at a later date! The added benefit of render is that you can construct your home from cheaper, less attractive materials, as they will be totally covered and hidden away.
For a more unusual, textural home facade, tamped concrete is absolutely perfect! Naturally insulating and tough, your home will be well protected by the concrete, as well as distinctly different. You can also choose to paint your facade or, add pigment to the concrete.
Finally, how's this for a more unusual idea? Choosing to install more windows than walls will give you the appearance of an almost entirely glass facade. Now that is a guaranteed way to tap into some contemporary architecture!
