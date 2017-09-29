Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Facade materials you NEED to consider!

press profile homify press profile homify
Haus SF, Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten ZT GmbH Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten ZT GmbH Modern Houses
Loading admin actions …

When finishing a home, you might be shocked to discover that the number of exterior facade materials freely available to choose from is extensive. Of course, you'll want to choose something that will work with your personal tastes, as well as the climate you enjoy, but we think you'll still be spoilt for choice, but try not to take too long to decide, or you might upset your architect!

We've selected some really beautiful materials for facades to show you today, so whether you have a country home, something a little more contemporary or you just want to make a big statement, come with us now as we give you some great ideas!

1. Rust-proof metal.

House in L'Ametlla del Vallès, MIRAG Arquitectura i Gestió MIRAG Arquitectura i Gestió Mediterranean style house
MIRAG Arquitectura i Gestió

House in L'Ametlla del Vallès

MIRAG Arquitectura i Gestió
MIRAG Arquitectura i Gestió
MIRAG Arquitectura i Gestió

When it comes to choosing materials for modern facades, you can't go wrong with treated metal! It won't rust, can be finished in any color you choose and can be cut and fettled to fit ANY property. It also offers a great weatherproof coating, as well as striking aesthetics.

2. Corten steel.

Proyecto de restauración del Paratge de Tudela-Culip (Club Med) en el Cap de Creus , EMF - landscape architecture EMF - landscape architecture House
EMF—landscape architecture

EMF - landscape architecture
EMF—landscape architecture
EMF - landscape architecture

If metal does appeal to you, but you aren't looking for that permanently perfect look, corten steel is a fantastic option for your exterior facade cladding, as it gently rusts. It's ideal for industrial-looking homes or those set within a colorful location. Wow!

3. Stone cladding.

Ferienhaus | Stolte, Architekturbüro HOFFMANN Architekturbüro HOFFMANN Modern Houses
Architekturbüro HOFFMANN

Architekturbüro HOFFMANN
Architekturbüro HOFFMANN
Architekturbüro HOFFMANN

Natural stone makes for a stoic, stunning and well-protected house facade, especially if you select a variety that is native to your region! This will also save you money on transportation and quarrying costs, while creating a really natural exterior finish.

4. Rustic wood.

[lu:p] Architektur, [lu:p] Architektur GmbH [lu:p] Architektur GmbH Modern Houses
[lu:p] Architektur GmbH

[lu:p] Architektur GmbH
[lu:p] Architektur GmbH
[lu:p] Architektur GmbH

Materials for house facades don't come much more traditional or adaptable than wood cladding and what a beautiful finish it creates! Regardless of whether you want a contemporary look or a more traditional agricultural aesthetic, wood is definitely a worthy consideration, but don't forget that it WILL need regular protecting.

5. Exposed bricks.

Villa unifamiliare a Bastia Umbra (PG), Fabricamus - Architettura e Ingegneria Fabricamus - Architettura e Ingegneria Modern Houses
Fabricamus—Architettura e Ingegneria

Fabricamus - Architettura e Ingegneria
Fabricamus—Architettura e Ingegneria
Fabricamus - Architettura e Ingegneria

If you build a pretty home from scratch and select striking bricks, why cover them up at all? We know that facade cladding and finishes are usually protective as well as decorative, but you can seal  bricks and then let them act as a naturally pretty finish in their own right.

6. Smooth plaster.

Casa en Gaüses, Anna & Eugeni Bach Anna & Eugeni Bach Mediterranean style house
Anna &amp; Eugeni Bach

Anna & Eugeni Bach
Anna &amp; Eugeni Bach
Anna & Eugeni Bach

Rendering the outside of a home is a popular choice, especially if you fancy the idea of adding some color or patterns at a later date! The added benefit of render is that you can construct your home from cheaper, less attractive materials, as they will be totally covered and hidden away.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Tamped concrete.

Casa Maruma, © Sandra Pereznieto © Sandra Pereznieto Modern Houses
© Sandra Pereznieto

© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

For a more unusual, textural home facade, tamped concrete is absolutely perfect! Naturally insulating and tough, your home will be well protected by the concrete, as well as distinctly different. You can also choose to paint your facade or, add pigment to the concrete.

8. Gorgeous glass.

Haus SF, Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten ZT GmbH Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten ZT GmbH Modern Houses
Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten ZT GmbH

Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten ZT GmbH
Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten ZT GmbH
Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten ZT GmbH

Finally, how's this for a more unusual idea? Choosing to install more windows than walls will give you the appearance of an almost entirely glass facade. Now that is a guaranteed way to tap into some contemporary architecture! 

For more exterior inspiration, take a look at this article: 10 exterior coatings for pimping up your facade!

This spacious wooden home is an eco-friendly hub of stylish comfort
Have you chosen a facade material for your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks