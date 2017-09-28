14 staircases perfect for small homes

When it comes to choosing stairs for two storey houses, you might think that there are only a few different styles to consider, but you might actually be very surprised! Add to the mix a small home and suddenly, your decision becomes extra critical, which is why talented architects have been striving to design new and exciting modern staircases for small houses.

We've found 14 examples of stair design that would be amazing for any small home, so come and take a look and see which variations really appeal to you and could work in your hallway!