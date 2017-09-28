Your browser is out-of-date.

9 bedrooms that radiate positive energy

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern Bedroom
You don't have to be an expert in Feng Shui to know that if any room in your home is going to benefit from a flow of positive energy, it should be your bedroom! It's where you go to recharge, relax and unwind, so the more uplifting and pleasant your environment is, the better you will feel and interior designers seem to be tapping into this school of thought!

We've discovered nine bedrooms, all of which are wildly different in design, yet have an overarching sense of positivity, so come with us now as we show you them and explain which motifs would help to make your own boudoir a little more buoyant?

1. Glittering and glorious.

Proyecto de viviendas de lujo - Morano Mare, Raul Caballeria Arquitectos S.A.S Raul Caballeria Arquitectos S.A.S Modern Bedroom Beige
On the face of it, this is a classic bedroom, but when you start to notice the metallic elements and the way that they help to reflect natural sunlight around the room, you can see that there is something special going on! Glints of natural light, a massive window and simple window dressings really do keep the happiness flowing!

2. Simple pleasures.

Casa mediterránea, Adrede Arquitectura Adrede Arquitectura Modern Bedroom
You don't have to go all out with the luxury finishes and materials, as a simpler, more organic bedroom will offer no resistance to positive energy flow. Natural wood, suitable storage and a lack of clutter here has made for a very uplifting space.

3. Everything in proportion.

homify Modern Bedroom
Maintaining a sense of proportion will always make a bedroom feel more positive, so while this isn't the largest room in the world, it has a beautiful handle on proportional furniture. Simple bed linen, ergonomic accessories and neat storage all really help too!

4. Colors from nature.

Casa La Siria, toroposada arquitectos sas toroposada arquitectos sas Tropical style bedroom
Want to inject some positivity into your bedroom? Then you have to consider using natural colors on the walls, such as the pretty sage green, seen here. Organic, relaxing and so calming, this is a hue that radiates happiness and positivity like nothing else, which means that opening the doors and letting the sunshine inside is nothing but common sense.

5. Geometric greatness.

Apto Felisa, Maria Mentira Studio Maria Mentira Studio Modern Bedroom Chipboard Wood effect
What's better than some pretty geometric prints? Geometric prints in glorious primary colors! The combination of trendy patterns and bright colors makes for a fun, youthful and happy bedroom that never fails to put a spring in your step and make you feel more positive.

6. Understated zen.

CASA VILLA DE LEYVA, ESTUDIO DUSSAN ESTUDIO DUSSAN Eclectic style bedroom
While positivity can be brought about with uplifting colors and energy, let's not forget that a zen scheme can be just as wonderful! If you want your bedroom to radiate positive energy, you really can't go wrong with muted tones, grounded furniture and an intrinsic connection to the earth. Don't you feel more positive, just looking t this picture?

7. Bright and fresh.

Apartamento Majestic 2103, John Robles Arquitectos John Robles Arquitectos Modern Bedroom
White is a phenomenally underrated color, in terms of being able to generate an energetic, fresh and positive atmosphere. In this bedroom, we see that a predominantly white scheme has been bolstered with tactile textiles and earth toned accessories and the result is a breath of fresh air!

8. Hang loose with beach vibes.

Fotografía de interiores, Ambientes Visuales S.A.S Ambientes Visuales S.A.S Modern Bedroom
It's no secret that coastal homes benefit from fresh sea air, gently invigorating breezes and a general sense of wellbeing and positivity, but you can tap into this by decorating your bedroom with a beachy feel! Can't you just smell the seawater and feel the calming sand between your toes already? Delightful!

9. Pretty as a picture.

Un proyecto clásico-contemporaneo, Monica Saravia Monica Saravia Classic style bedroom
Finally, just in case you are a huge fan of traditional decor, we wanted to show you this bedroom, which we think is the perfect combination of elegant, stylish decorating and positivity. The bright color scheme feels invigorating, while all the luxury textiles add a sense of opulence that will always make you feel looked after! Don;t forget the fresh flowers too, as they ALWAYS make for incredible energy flow.

For more bedroom ideas, take a look at this article: 5 ways to cool a steamy bedroom!

14 modern and easy ways to decorate your boring bedroom walls
Are you feeling inspired to increase your bedroom positivity?

