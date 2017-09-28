9 bedrooms that radiate positive energy

You don't have to be an expert in Feng Shui to know that if any room in your home is going to benefit from a flow of positive energy, it should be your bedroom! It's where you go to recharge, relax and unwind, so the more uplifting and pleasant your environment is, the better you will feel and interior designers seem to be tapping into this school of thought!

We've discovered nine bedrooms, all of which are wildly different in design, yet have an overarching sense of positivity, so come with us now as we show you them and explain which motifs would help to make your own boudoir a little more buoyant?