7 impressive pergola ideas to deck up your garden

The concept of Pergolas has been around since antiquity when they served as an extension to majestic villas and as a support for creepers in the garden. In the classical sense, a pergola stands in front of a residential construction & is an integral part of its architectural design. With the passage of time, a multitude of novel interpretations & variations have stormed the scene. So the range of pergola design has widened significantly for the professional experts as well as their clients.

Garden, terrace, backyard- you can install a pergola anywhere you like, to have a cozy outdoor space to relax & unwind. With a variety of styles to choose from- modern, colonial, classic, etc.- there exist numerous design possibilities to give your house exterior a comfy upgrade, be it on the front or on the rear side.

This homify story walks you through 7 wonderful pergola ideas that you can copy in your garden and add generously to the palliative natural goodness. Take a look!