14 modern and easy ways to decorate your boring bedroom walls

press profile homify press profile homify
Prados #2, MX Taller de Arquitectura & Diseño MX Taller de Arquitectura & Diseño Industrial style bedroom Concrete Grey
Boring bedroom walls are such a no-no! We understand that some of you might think that there's little point in going all out in your boudoir, as you predominantly just sleep in there, but come on people! It's time to tap into those inner interior designer skills that we know you've been hiding and we think that your bedroom walls are a great place to start!

We've found a host of brilliant ideas to decorate bedroom walls, so come with us now, as we show you our favorites. We feel pretty confident that at least one of these will give you cause for extra consideration.

1. Personal memories make great art.

ESPACIOS PEQUEÑOS , CASA CALDA CASA CALDA Industrial style bedroom
CASA CALDA

We all have a fantastic collection of family photos, but so few of us get them printed and up on our walls. It's time to bring the trend back, but perhaps with a modern twist, by getting pictures printed in black and white and mounting them in gorgeous frames.

2. Bold contrasting colors add serious wow factor.

La Carlota, Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Classic style houses
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos

Choosing one wall color was so last decade, as it's all about dramatic contrasts right now! We are in love with the violet and purple here and on paper, it shouldn't look good, but with classic white woodwork, there is a terrifically rich and eye-catching look going on.

3. Designer wallpaper is great for a single feature wall.

homify Modern Bedroom
homify

Designer wallpaper is notoriously quite expensive, but if you install it on just one wall, as a feature, it will be far more cost-effective, while still having that dramatic impact that you want. As ideas for decorating bedrooms go, this one is really simple but effective.

4. Get rid of that plaster!

Дизайн интерьера 4-ком. квартиры, GP-ARCH GP-ARCH Modern Bedroom
GP-ARCH

If you're not scared of a little DIY, why not consider removing the plaster finish from your bedroom walls? Yes, this tip WILL incur a lot of work and mess, but when you can stand back and admire the organic warmth that exposed bricks bring to your bedroom, we think you'll agree that it was worth it!

5. Over the top mirrors are spectacular!

Bedroom, Richmond Place, Bath Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd Eclectic style bedroom
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd

Bedroom, Richmond Place, Bath

Nothing is quicker or easier than hanging, or even just leaning, a MASSIVE mirror up against a wall. The more ornate the frame, the better, especially if your walls are understated and will really highlight the minimal/opulent contrast. This tip will also make your bedroom look a lot bigger.

6. Statement art? Yes please!

Spazio Park, Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura Modern Bedroom
Sónia Cruz—Arquitectura

If you've been lusting over a piece of art for a while, maybe this is the final push you need, to actually invest! Art is never a waste of money, as it brings you joy and is a great way to invest your cash, so how about choosing one fabulous piece and making your whole bedroom center around it?

7. Decals are great for leaving no damage.

Vinilos decorativos florales, Goodvinilos Goodvinilos Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Goodvinilos

Wall decals have been steadily gaining popularity for the last year or so, as they are easy to apply, can be customized and when removed, leave absolutely no damage or residue. Essentially, this means that you can change up your walls as regularly as you like! Now that IS tempting!

8. Pastel colors are nothing short of chic.

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style bedroom
Ekaterina Donde Design

If you're looking to infuse a sense of calm into your bedroom, in a bid to improve your sleep quality and general restfulness, we are here to recommend that you embrace pastel hues. Pale blue, pink and bright white bedroom wall decor will all really help to create the zen space that you want.

9. How about a little DIY art?

Apartamento A3_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Eclectic style bedroom
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

If you have some dormant artistic skills, it's time to wake them up! By creating a totally unique painting, you will be ensuring that nobody else in the world has the exact same bedroom as you and you can tailor it to your absolute preferred colors.

10. Rustic stone never looks anything other than gorgeous.

PROMOCIÓN 4 LOFTS , Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Mediterranean style bedroom
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo &amp; Proyectos de diseño

You don't need genuine stone walls in your bedroom to get the look, as so many people are noticing the chic aesthetic that stone cladding is now freely available. It's such a great and modern way to decorate walls but with a rustic finish.

11. Polished concrete? SO modern!

Prados #2, MX Taller de Arquitectura & Diseño MX Taller de Arquitectura & Diseño Industrial style bedroom Concrete Grey
MX Taller de Arquitectura &amp; Diseño

Ideas for decorating walls don't get much more contemporary and daring than this one! Polished concrete is a striking, industrial and in-your-face choice, but we can't be mad at it! There really is an understated charm about it and offers a great basis for accessories too.

12. Texture is such an underrated technique for livening up walls.

Schlafzimmer Wandgestaltung mit 3D Effekt und Betonlook, Loft Design System Deutschland - Wandpaneele aus Bayern Loft Design System Deutschland - Wandpaneele aus Bayern Classic style bedroom
Loft Design System Deutschland—Wandpaneele aus Bayern

We're not talking about outdated stucco techniques, obviously, but 3D printed textured wall panels are a great idea for a boring bedroom wall, especially if you can add some lighting that will pick out all the undulations!

13. Super bright hues zing up a whole room.

Vinilos decorativos florales, Goodvinilos Goodvinilos Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Goodvinilos

Just as pastel wall colors creating a more relaxing room, zingy neon shades inject a sense of fun and vibrancy, which we are all about! We don't want to be inappropriate, but perhaps this would be a great idea for a newlyweds master bedroom?

14. Tap into a green aesthetic!

Design végétal, Adventive Adventive Interior landscaping
Adventive

Finally, if you have some eco credentials that you're not afraid to display, why not get them up on your wall, with a fantastic bedroom vertical garden? You'll have the purest air in the neighborhood and the most unique bedroom feature wall. We have to admit that this is our favorite idea!

Which of these ideas really got your creativity flowing?

