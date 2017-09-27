14 modern and easy ways to decorate your boring bedroom walls

Boring bedroom walls are such a no-no! We understand that some of you might think that there's little point in going all out in your boudoir, as you predominantly just sleep in there, but come on people! It's time to tap into those inner interior designer skills that we know you've been hiding and we think that your bedroom walls are a great place to start!

We've found a host of brilliant ideas to decorate bedroom walls, so come with us now, as we show you our favorites. We feel pretty confident that at least one of these will give you cause for extra consideration.