14 modern and easy ways to decorate your boring bedroom walls

Boring bedroom walls are such a no-no! We understand that some of you might think that there's little point in going all out in your boudoir, as you predominantly just sleep in there, but come on people! It's time to tap into those inner interior designer skills that we know you've been hiding and we think that your bedroom walls are a great place to start!
We've found a host of brilliant ideas to decorate bedroom walls, so come with us now, as we show you our favorites. We feel pretty confident that at least one of these will give you cause for extra consideration.
We all have a fantastic collection of family photos, but so few of us get them printed and up on our walls. It's time to bring the trend back, but perhaps with a modern twist, by getting pictures printed in black and white and mounting them in gorgeous frames.
Choosing one wall color was so last decade, as it's all about dramatic contrasts right now! We are in love with the violet and purple here and on paper, it shouldn't look good, but with classic white woodwork, there is a terrifically rich and eye-catching look going on.
Designer wallpaper is notoriously quite expensive, but if you install it on just one wall, as a feature, it will be far more cost-effective, while still having that dramatic impact that you want. As ideas for decorating bedrooms go, this one is really simple but effective.
If you're not scared of a little DIY, why not consider removing the plaster finish from your bedroom walls? Yes, this tip WILL incur a lot of work and mess, but when you can stand back and admire the organic warmth that exposed bricks bring to your bedroom, we think you'll agree that it was worth it!
Nothing is quicker or easier than hanging, or even just leaning, a MASSIVE mirror up against a wall. The more ornate the frame, the better, especially if your walls are understated and will really highlight the minimal/opulent contrast. This tip will also make your bedroom look a lot bigger.
If you've been lusting over a piece of art for a while, maybe this is the final push you need, to actually invest! Art is never a waste of money, as it brings you joy and is a great way to invest your cash, so how about choosing one fabulous piece and making your whole bedroom center around it?
Wall decals have been steadily gaining popularity for the last year or so, as they are easy to apply, can be customized and when removed, leave absolutely no damage or residue. Essentially, this means that you can change up your walls as regularly as you like! Now that IS tempting!
If you're looking to infuse a sense of calm into your bedroom, in a bid to improve your sleep quality and general restfulness, we are here to recommend that you embrace pastel hues. Pale blue, pink and bright white bedroom wall decor will all really help to create the zen space that you want.
If you have some dormant artistic skills, it's time to wake them up! By creating a totally unique painting, you will be ensuring that nobody else in the world has the exact same bedroom as you and you can tailor it to your absolute preferred colors.
You don't need genuine stone walls in your bedroom to get the look, as so many people are noticing the chic aesthetic that stone cladding is now freely available. It's such a great and modern way to decorate walls but with a rustic finish.
Ideas for decorating walls don't get much more contemporary and daring than this one! Polished concrete is a striking, industrial and in-your-face choice, but we can't be mad at it! There really is an understated charm about it and offers a great basis for accessories too.
We're not talking about outdated stucco techniques, obviously, but 3D printed textured wall panels are a great idea for a boring bedroom wall, especially if you can add some lighting that will pick out all the undulations!
Just as pastel wall colors creating a more relaxing room, zingy neon shades inject a sense of fun and vibrancy, which we are all about! We don't want to be inappropriate, but perhaps this would be a great idea for a newlyweds master bedroom?
Finally, if you have some eco credentials that you're not afraid to display, why not get them up on your wall, with a fantastic bedroom vertical garden? You'll have the purest air in the neighborhood and the most unique bedroom feature wall. We have to admit that this is our favorite idea!
