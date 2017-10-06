Your browser is out-of-date.

6 fantastic home-office ideas!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
homify Modern Study Room and Home Office Wood effect
Of late, interior designers and room decorators are opting more & more for a home-office nook that is integrated into other spaces like the living room & the bedroom. Accordingly the furniture, furnishings & decor are decided so that the room as a whole has an absolute visual harmony between the different functional areas. This saves space and is ideal for small apartments.

A number of different styles like modern, classic & Scandinavian could be employed to bedeck the home-office; a touch of creativity by means of art pieces, innovative graffiti or materials like wood, stone, etc. could go a long way in giving a unique identity to your home-office & make it shine.

This homify article offers you 6 wonderful home-office ideas that will help you doll up your own, be it a part of a bigger room with a different functionality or a dedicated home-office room. Have a closer look and be inspired!

1. Professional poise of engineered wood in white winsomeness.

Wohnzimmereinrichtung, urbana möbel urbana möbel Modern Study Room and Home Office Engineered Wood White
2. Compact yet well-rounded voguishness.

Praktische Schreibtische im ausgefallenem Design, Baltic Design Shop Baltic Design Shop Study/officeCupboards & shelving Wood White
3. Practical panache of warm nobility complements sturdy humility.

Praktische Schreibtische im ausgefallenem Design, Baltic Design Shop Baltic Design Shop Study/office Wood White
4. Of wood & white, and modishly open spacious utility.

homify Modern Study Room and Home Office Wood effect
5. Well-lighted modernity meets chic creative charm.

RETRO-LOOK – BUNGALOW WIEDER JUNG, Nicole Schütz Home Staging Nicole Schütz Home Staging Modern Study Room and Home Office
6. Innovative suggestions & bright accents nail it here!

​BUNGALOW GANZ „HYGGELIG“ , Nicole Schütz Home Staging Nicole Schütz Home Staging Study/office White
Which of these ideas resonate with you?

No, Thanks