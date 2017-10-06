6 fantastic home-office ideas!

Of late, interior designers and room decorators are opting more & more for a home-office nook that is integrated into other spaces like the living room & the bedroom. Accordingly the furniture, furnishings & decor are decided so that the room as a whole has an absolute visual harmony between the different functional areas. This saves space and is ideal for small apartments.

A number of different styles like modern, classic & Scandinavian could be employed to bedeck the home-office; a touch of creativity by means of art pieces, innovative graffiti or materials like wood, stone, etc. could go a long way in giving a unique identity to your home-office & make it shine.

This homify article offers you 6 wonderful home-office ideas that will help you doll up your own, be it a part of a bigger room with a different functionality or a dedicated home-office room. Have a closer look and be inspired!