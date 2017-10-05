Your browser is out-of-date.

A classy home decked up with minimalism

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Частный дом «Геометрия», Студия дизайна "Азбука Дом" Студия дизайна 'Азбука Дом' Living room
Moscow based interior architects from Design Studio “AZBUKA HOUSE” have done up the interior spaces of a dwelling in a jazzy minimalist style, and this wonderful home features in today’s homify story. With clear lines, geometric shapes, prim detailing, and solid colors like black, white & gray complementing warm woody hues, this neat marvel of architectural design & decoration is worth a dekko. 

Excited? Let’s have a closer look!

Poise all the way.

Частный дом «Геометрия», Студия дизайна "Азбука Дом" Студия дизайна 'Азбука Дом' Living room
This plush & cozy well-lit living room is full of tidy elegance in all its elements- cushy couch, stylish coffee table, sassy spherical mesh-work lighting fixture, velvety rug, and the sophisticated yet comfy ambiance emanating generously.

Sumptuously in vogue.

Частный дом «Геометрия», Студия дизайна "Азбука Дом" Студия дизайна 'Азбука Дом' Kitchen
Adjacent to the living area & demarcated from it by the couch is the charming, bright kitchen. Modular with a glossy backsplash, woody kitchen island and a snazzy dining area, this one is a true piece of expert designer craft. The black benchtop of the kitchen island continues as the dining table, and is complemented by white chairs to form a modish dining set. The singular gray pendant lamps over the dining area & the rectangular extractor add to the smart details. Handle-free fronts of the cabinetry convey contemporary flair while the white floor rings in clear heartiness.

Ritz of restraint.

Частный дом «Геометрия», Студия дизайна "Азбука Дом" Студия дизайна 'Азбука Дом' Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Частный дом «Геометрия», Студия дизайна "Азбука Дом" Студия дизайна 'Азбука Дом' Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
This corridor clearly demonstrates the tasteful restraint that has been followed for bedecking different spaces in this home. The use of varied shades of gray & black, reflecting surfaces for wall panels, totally transparent expansive doors & windows with black frames, unique lighting, and a simple but original white backdrop lend a comfortable yet charismatic allure.

Professional panache redefined.

Частный дом «Геометрия», Студия дизайна "Азбука Дом" Студия дизайна 'Азбука Дом' Study/office
This optimally lighted home-office, bearing the wood-effect accent wall, the dapper black upholstered sofa, the black work station with comfy chair & the white conical pendant lamp, is replete with finesse. The simple white floor tiles & the shiny black built-in cupboard add to the refinement. 

Intimate jazz.

Частный дом «Геометрия», Студия дизайна "Азбука Дом" Студия дизайна 'Азбука Дом' Minimalist style bathroom
Частный дом «Геометрия», Студия дизайна "Азбука Дом" Студия дизайна 'Азбука Дом' Minimalist style bathroom
The bathroom is yet another space that simply blows your mind with its thoughtful details & endearing style sans any loud design. The brick-effect walls, washbasin counter, shower cabin as well as the lighting- all radiate snug convenience loaded with an appealing air of relaxation.

When are you bringing in the minimalistic pizzazz?

