A classy home decked up with minimalism

Adjacent to the living area & demarcated from it by the couch is the charming, bright kitchen. Modular with a glossy backsplash, woody kitchen island and a snazzy dining area, this one is a true piece of expert designer craft. The black benchtop of the kitchen island continues as the dining table, and is complemented by white chairs to form a modish dining set. The singular gray pendant lamps over the dining area & the rectangular extractor add to the smart details. Handle-free fronts of the cabinetry convey contemporary flair while the white floor rings in clear heartiness.