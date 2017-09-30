Before and After: From Mediocre to Modern Dream Home

In this house renovation project, professional architects from ARCHI-TEXTUAL in Bethesda, Washington, DC have turned a dated 1950's split-level home into a modern, minimalist, dream home that focuses on togetherness and family.



Not intended as a quick flip, the transformation of this 4500 square foot property epitomizes the phrase worth the wait . This project is one part face-lift, another part addition.The architect team's mission? To improve the architecture and the occupants' quality of life.

Now with five bedrooms, four bathrooms, two fireplaces, and various family-shared spaces such as a lower-rec room, home gym, play room, and living room, all finished with sustainable materials, this total renovation maximizes the existing lot while successfully preventing a constricted feeling.

Let's have a look, shall we?