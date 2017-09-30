Before and After: From Mediocre to Modern Dream Home

In this house renovation project, professional architects from ARCHI-TEXTUAL in Bethesda, Washington, DC have turned a dated 1950's split-level home into a modern, minimalist, dream home that focuses on togetherness and family.
Not intended as a quick flip, the transformation of this 4500 square foot property epitomizes the phrase
worth the wait. This project is one part face-lift, another part addition.The architect team's mission? To improve the architecture and the occupants' quality of life.
Now with five bedrooms, four bathrooms, two fireplaces, and various family-shared spaces such as a lower-rec room, home gym, play room, and living room, all finished with sustainable materials, this total renovation maximizes the existing lot while successfully preventing a constricted feeling.
Let's have a look, shall we?
Although this home still maintains its 1950's charm, it has become problematic for multiple reasons. The previous home was heated with a gas furnace, coupled with energy-inefficient windows. It had low ceilings and multiple levels which misused space. The lot, although large, did not have ample room for the family that purchased it. The house was situated lower than the yard, which evoked a sunken, uninviting feeling.
The kitchen is crammed and outdated with cabinets that have mismatched varnishing, multi-level island melamine countertops and a bulky ceiling. Other bedrooms had similar antiquated interiors and minimal sunlight penetration.
The split-level house massing was raised for a stronger hierarchy and appeal. With careful planning, the left-half of the original house, including the garage and the roof, was preserved. The other half was modernized with the addition of a third story, along with roof and window replacements. The old exterior panels have been replaced with large format custom fiber cement siding to ensure durability and longevity. These custom concrete panels are also fire-resistant, taking sustainability into account.
As it is located in front of the house, the existing garage was screened with custom wooden panels to create a better aesthetic that redirects the viewer's attention towards the house.
Situated on the back side of the house, a private deck offers outdoor spaces for summer parties and family gatherings. The deck is directly connected to the dining and living room area, with large patio doors to create a more natural and outdoor atmosphere.
While split-level structures divide homes into three typically low-ceiling levels, this contemporary staircase is placed in between the dining room and the family room to create separate living spaces without being too protruding. A minimalist style using glass balusters, cedar railings, and the absence of risers minimizes the heavy appearance of the staircase.
Built with state-of-the-art appliances—a Zampieri Cucine with a sleek design and ample storage solutions, two high quality ovens from Miele plus a speed oven, a built-in coffee machine and Liebherr refrigerator, a Wolf induction cooktop, this kitchen was made for food enthusiasts and entertainers.
The living room is designed with spaciousness and energy efficiency in mind. The high efficiency windows were planned to maximize the penetration of natural light while reducing energy costs. The high ceilings also provoke the feeling of spaciousness, which makes it more inviting for family gatherings or entertainment.
Following the stairs up, we now enter the sultry bedroom. Inspired by a loft, the master suite is separated from the other bedrooms with its own level. The bedroom is furnished with built-in storage systems to encourage an absolute clutter-free zone.
Another look into the master suite shows an open concept bed and bathroom with multiple built-in cabinets. Step up to the bathtub, and it is located directly below a skylight for evenings full of relaxation, privacy, and romance.
As if the open concept plan was not enough, the bathrooms also come with full frameless mirrors, double vanity sinks and twin rain-showers and a steam bath. With sustainability and nature in the forefront of this house's design, the showers also have larger bathroom windows to let even more sunlight in.
At last, the final view of the master bedroom. Opposite to the dream bath and fireplace are sliding doors that open to a back-facing balcony for slow mornings with fresh air, moments in nature, and continuous relaxation.
So if you think your existing property has lost its flair and potential, just remember this Bethesda renovation project which took the good old bones of a young couple's house and transformed it into a completely new and modern home.
Don't you just want to move in already?
All photos were taken by Michael K. Wilkinson at mkw1.com