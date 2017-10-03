And this is how it is done: stylish home-staging oozes poise

HOME STAGING SYLT GmbH, the Sylt based firm of home stagers, is the author of this homify story we will narrate today. Not only the living room, but also the attic bedroom, kitchen, hallway and the steam-bath area have been tastefully dolled up with due consideration to functional finesse. Boasting of a mix of styles like modern, Scandinavian, eclectic, etc., the different practical spaces are in perfect harmony with one another to create a home with a predominantly country-styled core & elegant interiors that extend a cozy invite.

Join us as we go around this wonderful, voguish example of home-staging that will leave you with ample home inspiration. Let’s go!