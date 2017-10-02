Having a garden at home is an assured promise of palliative elegance and plentiful snug respite surrounded by natural goodness. A garden full of vibrant floral beauty & lush greens is a treat to the senses. And if this natural bounty were undefeated by inclement weather, it would be the perfect scenario. This is the very reason that perennials are a popular option in gardens, particularly for the fall season.

Planting perennials in the fall is a sureshot way to enjoy a bigger, more beautiful garden the following year. While a majority of the gardeners are more accustomed to planting in spring, fall is also a great time to plant perennials in your garden.

This homify article enlists 5 gardening tips for your perennials this fall, to help you enjoy the comfy natural essence of green relief in the next year, and cause some serious home envy to your neighbors. Here we go!