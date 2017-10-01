Your browser is out-of-date.

8 easy ways to create Hygge in your home

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Station Road, Katie Malik Interiors Living room
This homify feature enlists 8 convenient ways to have a Hygge in your home. Hygge literally means a dwelling for the happy; it is a Danish philosophy which celebrates the fact that it has the key to happiness. One of its chief elements is the snug ambiance in your “own space” wherein you can cozy up to your heart’s content.

You don’t need an interior designer or room decorator to tell you that creating a Hygge at your home is easy & quite convenient. With a little thought, you can have your own Hygge in different home spaces- be it your bedroom, living room, bathroom, conservatory or study. Also, your own Hygge will conform to the style your dwelling is designed with- classic, rustic, modern, Scandinavian, minimalist, etc.

Have a peek at these 8 smart ways to create Hygge in your home, and enjoy the happy, homey harmony around you!

1. EXPANSIVE WINDOWS bring in the fresh, palliative natural goodness.

Perrymead Street, SW6 APT Renovation Ltd Modern Living Room house extension,house renovation
APT Renovation Ltd

Perrymead Street, SW6

APT Renovation Ltd
APT Renovation Ltd
APT Renovation Ltd

2. COMFY NOOKS to snuggle up like this one… …

Reading corner with cozy armchair Katie Malik Interiors Living room
Katie Malik Interiors

Reading corner with cozy armchair

Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors

… … or this inviting window-side seater… take your pick!

Kid's Bedroom Clean Design Modern Bedroom
Clean Design

Kid's Bedroom

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

3. Warm glow of LIGHTING adds to the ritzy restful accents.

townhouse in modern style, Rubleva Design Modern Bedroom
Rubleva Design

townhouse in modern style

Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design

4. The noble welcoming warmth of WOODEN FLOORING beckons!

창조하우징 – 판교 중목구조 현장 2, 창조하우징 Modern Walls and Floors
창조하우징

창조하우징
창조하우징
창조하우징

5. The voguish coziness of visually pleasing PASTEL HUES never disappoints.

Scandinavian Mint Pixers Scandinavian style bedroom
Pixers

Scandinavian Mint

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

6. CURTAINS ring in a touch of softness & genteel poise.

curtains after Girl About The House BedroomAccessories & decoration Grey
Girl About The House

curtains after

Girl About The House
Girl About The House
Girl About The House

7. The hint of soothing GREEN grandeur is a timeless winner.

Using plants to add life to living areas Custom Media Dining roomAccessories & decoration Natural Fibre Green
Custom Media

Using plants to add life to living areas

Custom Media
Custom Media
Custom Media

8. The FREE-STANDING BATHTUB extends a tempting invite for a rejuvenating soak.

Tromsø bathtub Copenhagen Bath BathroomBathtubs & showers White
Copenhagen Bath

Tromsø bathtub

Copenhagen Bath
Copenhagen Bath
Copenhagen Bath
How do your living spaces convey the Hygge?

