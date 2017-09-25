Your browser is out-of-date.

35 creative ways to embrace stone walls in your home

Casa Salina , Viviana Pitrolo architetto Viviana Pitrolo architetto Living room
Stone walls are THE premier way to make your home's interior stand out in a crowd, but in a shockingly timeless fashion! After all, organic material doesn't exactly date, does it? Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that choosing to showcase stunning stone and natural bricks in your home will allow you to tap into the feature wall trend, without needing to commit to wallpaper that could quickly fall out of vogue. From your living room through to your bedroom and every space in between, exposed stone walls are a simply staggering aesthetic that you NEED to consider for your home, but don't just take our word for it; come and see for yourself!

1. A stone wall kitchen splashback will never date.

Wohnküche Tholey, Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Modern Kitchen
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

2. In the living room, a slice of rustic flavor can go a long way and look really cozy.

66 metri quadri, BRANDO concept BRANDO concept Modern Living Room
BRANDO concept

BRANDO concept
BRANDO concept
BRANDO concept

3. With focused lighting, a living room stone wall will be a natural focal point.

Wandverkleidung aus Holz, BS - Holzdesign BS - Holzdesign Modern Living Room
BS—Holzdesign

BS - Holzdesign
BS—Holzdesign
BS - Holzdesign

4. Chunky stone is perfect for a country or farmhouse style of dining room!

Casa nel borgo, Lucia Bentivogli Architetto Lucia Bentivogli Architetto
Lucia Bentivogli Architetto

Lucia Bentivogli Architetto
Lucia Bentivogli Architetto
Lucia Bentivogli Architetto

5. Has there ever been a more elegant material than slate? What a feature wall!

CASA 153 y 154, Baltera Arquitectura Baltera Arquitectura Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Baltera Arquitectura

Baltera Arquitectura
Baltera Arquitectura
Baltera Arquitectura

6. Speaking of slate, this staircase stone wall has made so much more of an expected architectural feature!

NOWOCZESNE SCHODY DYWANOWE Z SZKLANĄ BALUSTRADĄ, BRODA schody-dywanowe BRODA schody-dywanowe Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
BRODA schody-dywanowe

BRODA schody-dywanowe
BRODA schody-dywanowe
BRODA schody-dywanowe

7. Don't fancy an entire stone wall? Simply choose decorative wall niches instead!

PRIVADA MIRAMAR, GRUPO VOLTA GRUPO VOLTA Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
GRUPO VOLTA

GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA

8. White stone walls are SO beautiful in a bathroom. They add just the right amount of texture.

Residência AVS, A/ZERO Arquitetura A/ZERO Arquitetura Modern Bathroom
A/ZERO Arquitetura

A/ZERO Arquitetura
A/ZERO Arquitetura
A/ZERO Arquitetura

9. Faceted stone blocks will give your home a far more unique finish.

Realizzazioni per privati, Attività Edili Cameli Marco Attività Edili Cameli Marco Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Attività Edili Cameli Marco

Attività Edili Cameli Marco
Attività Edili Cameli Marco
Attività Edili Cameli Marco

10. Wow! The lighting here is amazing and really shows off the rugged finish of the stone!

Refúgio na Montanha - Casa Cor MG 2014, Gláucia Britto Gláucia Britto Living room
Gláucia Britto

Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto

11. Exposed brick walls work phenomenally well in a kitchen. Just look at that warmth!

SO EVI, DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE Modern Kitchen
DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE

DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE
DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE
DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE

12. Stone can look modern too, if you choose a sleek and skinny style of tile!

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Coro, Objetos DAC Objetos DAC Modern Living Room
Objetos DAC

Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC

13. Natural stone looks great with smooth render, so you can marry more than one aesthetic together easily.

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Coro, Objetos DAC Objetos DAC Modern Living Room
Objetos DAC

Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC

14. Imagine this living room without a stone wall. It wouldn't be as chic, would it?

Reforma de un apartamento en el centro de San Sebastian, EKIDAZU EKIDAZU Modern Living Room
EKIDAZU

EKIDAZU
EKIDAZU
EKIDAZU

15. Now THIS is a way to make your entrance stand out! The dark stone is so dramatic!

Últimos trabajos, Spazio3Design Spazio3Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Spazio3Design

Últimos trabajos

Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design

16. Slate comes in more colors than just gray! This beautiful bronze display is something else!

Reforma parcial vivienda RIELLS I VIABREA, ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP Living room
ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP

ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP
ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP
ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP

17. A stone wall makes for a perfect feature fireplace.

Esemble am Hang, Oliver Rieger Photography Oliver Rieger Photography Modern Living Room
Oliver Rieger Photography

Oliver Rieger Photography
Oliver Rieger Photography
Oliver Rieger Photography

18. If your walls are beautifully rustic, why cover them with plaster at all? Leave them bare!

Rustico di Seravezza (Forte dei Marmi), Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi Rustic style bedroom
Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi

Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi
Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi
Architetto Silvia Giacobazzi

19. Soft and sweet, the sandy tones of this sone wall really works well in a country bathroom.

Casa Porto Saler. Formentera. 2000, Deu i Deu Deu i Deu Rustic style bathroom
Deu i Deu

Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu

20. The exposed bricks here offer such an organic contrast to the industrial kitchen!

Encinos, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Industrial style dining room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

21. Could anything be prettier than a brick surround for a traditional stove? Delicious!

The Great Lodge | Large Grey Painted Kitchen with Exposed Brickwork Humphrey Munson Kitchen
Humphrey Munson

The Great Lodge | Large Grey Painted Kitchen with Exposed Brickwork

Humphrey Munson
Humphrey Munson
Humphrey Munson

22. Stone and wood will always look good together and here's the proof! Look at that harmony!

Casa Salina , Viviana Pitrolo architetto Viviana Pitrolo architetto Living room
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

23. Don't forget to include your facade in the natural stone aesthetic! Wow!

CASA RM_PÓVOA DE VARZIM_2013, PFS-arquitectura PFS-arquitectura Minimalist house
PFS-arquitectura

PFS-arquitectura
PFS-arquitectura
PFS-arquitectura

24. If red bricks aren't for you, how about pretty white painted ones? So perfect for a chic bedroom.

Wohnzimmer , Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN Eclectic style bedroom
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN

Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN

25. A timeless look, exposed bricks can add some serious heritage to your bathroom.

London, Brick Generation, Ceramica Rondine Ceramica Rondine Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Ceramic Brown
Ceramica Rondine

Ceramica Rondine
Ceramica Rondine
Ceramica Rondine

26. Keen to get that cafe look in your kitchen? Painted bricks are THE way to go!

New York, Brick Generation, Ceramica Rondine Ceramica Rondine Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Ceramic White
Ceramica Rondine

Ceramica Rondine
Ceramica Rondine
Ceramica Rondine

27. You don't need a full wall of bricks to make a really big impression!

SYPIALNIA, ZABRZE, grupa KMK sp. z o.o grupa KMK sp. z o.o Modern Bedroom
grupa KMK sp. z o.o

grupa KMK sp. z o.o
grupa KMK sp. z o.o
grupa KMK sp. z o.o

28. Showcasing existing natural stone is a lovely way to amplify the character of your home.

Talamo di Corte Serena Morando - restauro di un immobile storico destinandolo a struttura ricettiva, Architetto Teresa Costalunga Architetto Teresa Costalunga Classic style bedroom
Architetto Teresa Costalunga

Architetto Teresa Costalunga
Architetto Teresa Costalunga
Architetto Teresa Costalunga

29. When bold furniture is being used, an exposed brick wall could be a great way to give your larger surfaces some pizazz too.

Crossover der Stile und Epochen - Umbau einer alten Reiterkaserne, Wahl GmbH Wahl GmbH Kitchen
Wahl GmbH

Wahl GmbH
Wahl GmbH
Wahl GmbH

30. Incredible! We are so tempted by the dark side, now that we've seen this almost gothic stone wall! SO striking!

Villa B. (Cervo, Liguria), Studio Rossi + Secco Studio Rossi + Secco
Studio Rossi + Secco

Studio Rossi + Secco
Studio Rossi + Secco
Studio Rossi + Secco

31. Stone walls make the task of mixing traditional and modern aesthetics a breeze!

Portfolio, guido anacker photographie guido anacker photographie Living room
guido anacker photographie

guido anacker photographie
guido anacker photographie
guido anacker photographie

32. Is anything cozier than wall-to-wall natural stone? Honestly, what could be better for an adults-only den?

Guest House, Pini&Sträuli Architects Pini&Sträuli Architects Modern Living Room
Pini&amp;Sträuli Architects

Pini&Sträuli Architects
Pini&amp;Sträuli Architects
Pini&Sträuli Architects

Swiss penthouse, effortless restyling, MD Creative Lab - Architettura & Design MD Creative Lab - Architettura & Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
MD Creative Lab—Architettura &amp; Design

Swiss penthouse, effortless restyling

MD Creative Lab - Architettura & Design
MD Creative Lab—Architettura &amp; Design
MD Creative Lab - Architettura & Design

33. Even building blocks can look phenomenal, as part of a high-end industrial installation!

34. If quirky decor is your thing, you know that exposed bricks will always add to your home design, right?

Ex Pollaio a Torino, NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

35. Who needs art on the walls when the walls are this gorgeous? Talk about making every surface something to stare at!

Locanda di Doris, CASABELLA CASABELLA Minimalist dining room
CASABELLA

CASABELLA
CASABELLA
CASABELLA

Are you sold on stone walls now?

