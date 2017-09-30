Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Coziness redefined: 15 exquisite living rooms!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Kingswood, Surrey , Luke Cartledge Photography Luke Cartledge Photography Living room
Loading admin actions …

The living room is one such common space where we spend a significant chunk of our time indoors. It follows without doubt that the design for the living room needs to be tasteful & welcoming. The furniture, furnishings, upholstery, lighting, floors and decor all need to be in perfect harmony with one another so that whatever the style of the living room- modern, classic, colonial, country or a mix of different styles- the ambiance is cozy, warm and appealingly inviting.

In this article, homify offers you 15 beautiful examples of living rooms dolled up in different styles by interior designers, that share one commonality- pleasing functional finesse of all the elements with a fetching visual harmony between them. Have a closer look at these & take your pick for the most inspiring ones to copy. Get, set, go!

1. Cream preponderance in spaciously elegant pizzazz.

​UNA STORIA POP, StudioG StudioG Modern Houses
StudioG

StudioG
StudioG
StudioG

2. Colonial poise bedecks breezy vibrancy.

International Prop Award Winner-Best Interior Design Singapore 2013, Design Intervention Design Intervention Living room
Design Intervention

International Prop Award Winner-Best Interior Design Singapore 2013

Design Intervention
Design Intervention
Design Intervention

3. Classical sass courts symmetrical flair.

Living Room with Fireplace Luke Cartledge Photography Living room
Luke Cartledge Photography

Living Room with Fireplace

Luke Cartledge Photography
Luke Cartledge Photography
Luke Cartledge Photography

4. Chic minimalist suggestions are openly convenient.

Casa Luanda, Silvia Costa | Arquitectura de Interiores Silvia Costa | Arquitectura de Interiores Modern Living Room
Silvia Costa | Arquitectura de Interiores

Silvia Costa | Arquitectura de Interiores
Silvia Costa | Arquitectura de Interiores
Silvia Costa | Arquitectura de Interiores

5. Contemporary magic of white voguishly endorses the niche of comfort.

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Luminous luxury complements designer magnificence.

Дизайн коттеджа "Легкое обаяние классики" , Samarina projects Samarina projects Living room
Samarina projects

Samarina projects
Samarina projects
Samarina projects

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Old-world charm exudes snug warmth.

Georgian Farmhouse, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Living room
Etons of Bath

Georgian Farmhouse

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

8. This one shouts lavish accents, neat panache & uncomplicated singularity.

YILDIZ PLAZA PREMIUM, Çağrı Aytaş İç Mimarlık İnşaat Çağrı Aytaş İç Mimarlık İnşaat Living room
Çağrı Aytaş İç Mimarlık İnşaat

Çağrı Aytaş İç Mimarlık İnşaat
Çağrı Aytaş İç Mimarlık İnşaat
Çağrı Aytaş İç Mimarlık İnşaat

9. Serenity in wood & white- assurance of ageless allure.

London Art de Vivre Sophie Nguyen Architects Ltd Modern Living Room
Sophie Nguyen Architects Ltd

London Art de Vivre

Sophie Nguyen Architects Ltd
Sophie Nguyen Architects Ltd
Sophie Nguyen Architects Ltd

10. Melodious notes of delightful coziness nail it here!

EV DEKORASYON TASARIM TADİLAT VE UYGULAMA , Ysk Tadilat Ysk Tadilat Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Ysk Tadilat

Ysk Tadilat
Ysk Tadilat
Ysk Tadilat

11. Natural poise meets traditional trendiness.

International Prop Award Winner-Best Interior Design Singapore 2013, Design Intervention Design Intervention Living room
Design Intervention

International Prop Award Winner-Best Interior Design Singapore 2013

Design Intervention
Design Intervention
Design Intervention

12. Sober tones serenade winsome brilliance to ooze simplistic jazz.

D.M.U. ARNAVUTKÖY EVİ II , Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık Modern Living Room
Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık

Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık
Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık
Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık

13. Geometric grace & modish linearity amp it up.

homify Modern Living Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

14. Shaped in style with a promise of family-size repose.

Apartamento 601, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Modern Media Room
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

15. Neutral hues of prim unassuming originality.

homify Modern Living Room
homify

homify
homify
homify
15 amazing arbor ideas!
When are you planning to redesign yours?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks