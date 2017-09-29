Your browser is out-of-date.

15 amazing arbor ideas!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
homify Garden Furniture Wood Wood effect
An arbor in your garden, terrace or spacious balcony is one such space that allows you to enjoy the warm weather outside without feeling the heat. Offering a comfy shade with a decent space to relax, arbors can be a worthwhile addition to your cozy home. The most popular location for arbors remains the garden where the palliative greens add to the tranquil vibes of repose.

Professionals dedicated to designing outdoor enclosures opt for different styles- modern, rustic, Scandinavian, minimalist, etc.- as per the client’s wish and overall style of the dwelling. Combining elegant looks, befitting style and appealing practicality, the perfect arbor can be designed for the desired space. And this is exactly what today’s homify story is all about.

With this article, we offer you 15 wonderful arbor ideas to choose from and pick your favorite to take home. Have a good look!

1. Independent modernity outdoors complemented by natural poise.

RHS Cardiff 2015, Best4hedging Best4hedging Modern Garden
Best4hedging

RHS Cardiff 2015

Best4hedging
Best4hedging
Best4hedging

2. Noble warmth of rusticity extends a hearty invite.

homify Patios & Decks
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Semi-open, functional cottage charm.

Blokhutten, NuBuiten.nl NuBuiten.nl Garden Shed
NuBuiten.nl

NuBuiten.nl
NuBuiten.nl
NuBuiten.nl

4. A simplistic sanctum to soak in the serene envelope.

homify Garden Furniture Wood Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. Jazzy mobile style is two-sided!

homify Mediterranean style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Open to a chic cover of restful generosity.

woonhuis Malden, halma-architecten halma-architecten Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
halma-architecten

halma-architecten
halma-architecten
halma-architecten

7. Trendy textile flair is privy to coziness.

Уличные шторы для беседки, DECOR OUTDOOR DECOR OUTDOOR Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
DECOR OUTDOOR

DECOR OUTDOOR
DECOR OUTDOOR
DECOR OUTDOOR

8. Topped with smart contemplation for welcome respite.

homify Garden Furniture Wood Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. Poolside aesthetics ring in contemporary delight.

Un JARDIN DESIGN chez soi , E/P ESPACE DESIGN - Emilie Peyrille E/P ESPACE DESIGN - Emilie Peyrille Modern Garden
E/P ESPACE DESIGN—Emilie Peyrille

E/P ESPACE DESIGN - Emilie Peyrille
E/P ESPACE DESIGN—Emilie Peyrille
E/P ESPACE DESIGN - Emilie Peyrille

10. Sassy boulevard of simplicity oozes character.

Pawilony ogrodowe, Ogrodowy Salon Ogrodowy Salon Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
Ogrodowy Salon

Ogrodowy Salon
Ogrodowy Salon
Ogrodowy Salon

11. Classic elegance carved in stone for bespoke snugness.

Antike Baustoffe, Antik-Stein Antik-Stein Classic style garden
Antik-Stein

Antik-Stein
Antik-Stein
Antik-Stein

12. How about a modernized take on conventional design?

homify Garden Furniture Wood Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. Neatness of timber roofing for dollops of natural grace.

Jardín Ecuestre, Región 4 Arquitectura Región 4 Arquitectura Minimalist style garden
Región 4 Arquitectura

Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura

14. Weave the fabric magic for elegant softness.

Pawilony ogrodowe, Ogrodowy Salon Ogrodowy Salon Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
Ogrodowy Salon

Ogrodowy Salon
Ogrodowy Salon
Ogrodowy Salon

15. Winsome wicker meets charismatic cedar for supreme relaxation.

Mobilier Eco design en bois de récupération , bopalett bopalett Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
bopalett

bopalett
bopalett
bopalett
Facade materials you NEED to consider!
Which of these did you find the best fit for your garden?

