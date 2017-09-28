This spacious wooden home is an eco-friendly hub of stylish comfort

Schio based general contractors from EILAND have come up with a cozy wooden home that is energy efficient, full of comfort & in line with contemporary style. Equipped with strong natural insulation, made using fewer resources and facilitating reduced carbon footprint, this wooden dwelling is an elegant haven of modern design.
Curious? Let’s have our homify tour around it!
Although it is an eco-friendly structure, aesthetic details have not been compromised with. An architectural design, that simultaneously addresses the concerns of tasteful aspect and energy efficiency, has been appealingly employed.
Going for the smart approach of making the maximum possible use of available natural light and solar warmth for lighting & air-conditioning in the interior spaces, the architect team has conveyed thoughtful design.
Whether it is the exterior or the interiors of this house, the visual appeal & economical facet go hand-in-hand, which is quite a significant parameter in terms of sustainability & expansion.
Expansive windows are almost always associated with heat loss. However, ensuring the correct positioning & the right direction, the large windows in this house have been successfully employed to provide comfortable warmth to the interiors alongside plentiful daylight.
And it will reflect on the electricity bill too!
From the outside it appears that this dwelling is a single-storey building. But actually, it is a two-storey home & offers a very large interior volume. As shown here, the second
concealed floor is in the downward and not the upward direction of the residential construction generally visible; this design serves to preserve the heat balance inside the house.
The furniture, furnishings & decoration inside are simple yet visually pleasing. This view of the living room shows the lounging area with the dark gray sofa, the dining area with the dining set accommodating 8 people and the kitchen bar with stools. The red color of the cushions, curtains, chandelier & carpet along with the dark colored sofa offers a nice contrast to white walls & light floors. The bright wall decor adds to the vibrancy.