Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This spacious wooden home is an eco-friendly hub of stylish comfort

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Villa Bioclimatica , EILAND EILAND Wooden houses Wood Grey
Loading admin actions …

Schio based general contractors from EILAND have come up with a cozy wooden home that is energy efficient, full of comfort & in line with contemporary style. Equipped with strong natural insulation, made using fewer resources and facilitating reduced carbon footprint, this wooden dwelling is an elegant haven of modern design. 

Curious? Let’s have our homify tour around it!

Unconventional architecture.

homify Modern Houses Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Although it is an eco-friendly structure, aesthetic details have not been compromised with. An architectural design, that simultaneously addresses the concerns of tasteful aspect and energy efficiency, has been appealingly employed.

Optimal utilization of nature.

homify Wooden houses Wood Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

Going for the smart approach of making the maximum possible use of available natural light and solar warmth for lighting & air-conditioning in the interior spaces, the architect team has conveyed thoughtful design.

Economical & visually sound design.

homify Prefabricated home Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Whether it is the exterior or the interiors of this house, the visual appeal & economical facet go hand-in-hand, which is quite a significant parameter in terms of sustainability & expansion.

Apt positioning of windows.

homify Modern Houses Wood Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

Expansive windows are almost always associated with heat loss. However, ensuring the correct positioning & the right direction, the large windows in this house have been successfully employed to provide comfortable warmth to the interiors alongside plentiful daylight. 

And it will reflect on the electricity bill too!

The concealed floor.

homify Wooden houses Concrete White
homify

homify
homify
homify

From the outside it appears that this dwelling is a single-storey building. But actually, it is a two-storey home & offers a very large interior volume. As shown here, the second concealed floor is in the downward and not the upward direction of the residential construction generally visible; this design serves to preserve the heat balance inside the house. 

Poised spaces.

homify Modern Dining Room Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

The furniture, furnishings & decoration inside are simple yet visually pleasing. This view of the living room shows the lounging area with the dark gray sofa, the dining area with the dining set accommodating 8 people and the kitchen bar with stools. The red color of the cushions, curtains, chandelier & carpet along with the dark colored sofa offers a nice contrast to white walls & light floors. The bright wall decor adds to the vibrancy.

14 staircases perfect for small homes
Are you already contemplating a more sustainable revamp for your spaces?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks