A guide to what all you can do to pimp up your estate

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Obra Diecinueve, EspacioInterior EspacioInterior Pool
This homify account is very special as it offers you some really handy tips to enrich your estate visually as well as functionally. Whether you own a bungalow, summer house, country house or a sea-facing villa as your holiday home, these smart hacks will definitely help you to give your vacation pad a jazzy makeover and make it your personal hub of absolute relaxation & family-size recreation.

Whatever be the style of its design- modern, minimalist, country or a mix of different styles- there is ample scope to give an extra edge to your vacation home, that neither architects nor room decorators will tell you about. Armed with a hint of chic creativity, a tasteful addition/ upgrade can work wonders for your estate.

Take a closer look at these ideas that walk you through different elements & living spaces of your holiday home, and draw inspiration to copy. Ready? Scroll on… ..

1. Creating a lush garden around and filling up with greens & floral finesse in the pergola of the patio.

Soluções Únicas, Simone Miranda Representante - Amplex Aberturas em PVC Simone Miranda Representante - Amplex Aberturas em PVC Country house Wood effect
Simone Miranda Representante—Amplex Aberturas em PVC

Simone Miranda Representante - Amplex Aberturas em PVC
Simone Miranda Representante—Amplex Aberturas em PVC
Simone Miranda Representante - Amplex Aberturas em PVC

2. Incorporating nobility of wood for a rustic finish and an added scope for vertical expansion.

Villa in legno a La Thuile (AO), Eddy Cretaz Architetttura Eddy Cretaz Architetttura Modern Houses
Eddy Cretaz Architetttura

Eddy Cretaz Architetttura
Eddy Cretaz Architetttura
Eddy Cretaz Architetttura

3. Ringing in the natural, nostalgic & romantic essence with a nice pergola.

homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. Adding the therapeutic soothing touch of water, irrespective of weather, even indoors!

Obra Diecinueve, EspacioInterior EspacioInterior Pool
EspacioInterior

EspacioInterior
EspacioInterior
EspacioInterior

5. Bringing home the comfy stance with hammocks & expansive windows.

Suite de madera TdE, Taller de Ensamble SAS Taller de Ensamble SAS Modern Bedroom Wood Wood effect
Taller de Ensamble SAS

Taller de Ensamble SAS
Taller de Ensamble SAS
Taller de Ensamble SAS

6. Creating an indoor garden- a natural touch of palliative elegance.

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern Garden
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

7. Illuminating the exteriors adequately- the spectacle of luminosity amps it up!

CASA BARRENECHE, LIGHTEN LIGHTEN Pool
LIGHTEN

LIGHTEN
LIGHTEN
LIGHTEN

8. Going for water fountains- versatility of location & assured aqua allure.

RESIDENCIA ALONSO, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern Houses Stone White
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

9. Including a nice bar for delectable goodies- a warm promise of leisurely heartiness with the loved ones.

Muebles de Jardín, Mundo Garden Mundo Garden Garden Furniture Solid Wood Wood effect
Mundo Garden

Mundo Garden
Mundo Garden
Mundo Garden
10 fabulous bedrooms that you simply HAVE to see before redesigning yours!
Which of these resonates with your cozy holiday abode?

Discover home inspiration!

