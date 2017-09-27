A guide to what all you can do to pimp up your estate

This homify account is very special as it offers you some really handy tips to enrich your estate visually as well as functionally. Whether you own a bungalow, summer house, country house or a sea-facing villa as your holiday home, these smart hacks will definitely help you to give your vacation pad a jazzy makeover and make it your personal hub of absolute relaxation & family-size recreation.

Whatever be the style of its design- modern, minimalist, country or a mix of different styles- there is ample scope to give an extra edge to your vacation home, that neither architects nor room decorators will tell you about. Armed with a hint of chic creativity, a tasteful addition/ upgrade can work wonders for your estate.

Take a closer look at these ideas that walk you through different elements & living spaces of your holiday home, and draw inspiration to copy. Ready? Scroll on… ..