10 fabulous bedrooms that you simply HAVE to see before redesigning yours!

Bedroom is one such private space that needs to radiate comfort & repose in a tasteful manner, so that after a hectic day at work, one can rejuvenate completely. Room decorators & interior designers have always emphasized on visually appealing coziness, when doing up a bedroom. Irrespective of the room size, color palette employed & style adopted for decor- modern, rustic, eclectic, etc., the welcoming snug elegance is what makes the bedroom a desirable sanctum for absolute relaxation. Not only embellishments, but the furniture & furnishings play a key role as well.

This homify article brings to you 10 such fantastic bedrooms that will pamper you with design ideas to take home, and cause ample home envy to your visitors. So, take a good look & pick your favorites for the best fit. Ready? Get, set, go!