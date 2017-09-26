Your browser is out-of-date.

10 fabulous bedrooms that you simply HAVE to see before redesigning yours!

homify Modern Bedroom
Bedroom is one such private space that needs to radiate comfort & repose in a tasteful manner, so that after a hectic day at work, one can rejuvenate completely. Room decorators & interior designers have always emphasized on visually appealing coziness, when doing up a bedroom. Irrespective of the room size, color palette employed & style adopted for decor- modern, rustic, eclectic, etc., the welcoming snug elegance is what makes the bedroom a desirable sanctum for absolute relaxation. Not only embellishments, but the furniture & furnishings play a key role as well.

This homify article brings to you 10 such fantastic bedrooms that will pamper you with design ideas to take home, and cause ample home envy to your visitors. So, take a good look & pick your favorites for the best fit. Ready? Get, set, go!

1. 5-star luxury dazzles with futuristic poise.

2. Functional modernity is adorned by symmetrical sass, pleasing spatial utility & chromatic charm.

3. Cozy warmth, creative suggestions, a personal touch & a Bohemian character.

4. Sober elegance with minimalist details complements the endearing grandeur of simplicity.

5. Country-style character bedecks contemporary charisma.

6. The regal panache of the evergreen combo of black & white.

7. Versatile aesthetics nail it here!

8. Less is more in this ritzy, spacious retreat with stunning views.

9. Of chic contrast, graceful industrial hints, and delightful mystique.

10. Balanced arty finesse full of exceptional detailing in contemporary style.

When are you planning to revamp yours?

