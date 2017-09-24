5 ways to cool a steamy bedroom!

We know what you're thinking, but it's time to get your mind out of the gutter people! We're not talking about cooling your romantic ardour today, but instead, how to tackle a hot and stuffy bedroom that never feels cool enough to be restful! After all, come the humid summer months, who doesn't want to know how to cool a hot room, fast?
Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that while a stunning and pretty bedroom is great, you need it to also offer enough relaxation to actually be functional, so before you start planning your next boudoir upgrade, why not take a look at some simple tips for creating a cool haven all of your own? We think that at least two of these solutions will have an impact on colors and materials that you're considering, so let's find out how to make a hot room cooler and what hues you'll be naturally drawn to!
It's simple, but true that a ceiling fan is a fantastic source of cool air, when you can't afford to install a full air conditioning system. Being up on the ceiling, your fan won't get in the way and will circulate freshly cooled air throughout your space, in a gentle an unobtrusive way, but you can have more than one! If you want to know how to cool a room with a little ingenuity, why not place a dish of ice cubes in front of a desk fan and see how effective it is?
It's those long, hot and sunny days that will have you asking how to make a room cooler, but you can actually work with the time of day. When the sun is at its hottest, simply make sure that your blinds are down and curtains are drawn, to banish the searing heat. If you are at work during the day, just close everything before you leave and forget about it. Upon returning and once the sun has set, you can open your window dressings, crack a few windows and tae advantage of the cooler evening breeze.
Curtains are a vital tool in your cooler bedroom arsenal, as the darker and heavier the fabric they are made from, the more they will simply absorb and store heat. What a nightmare! To avoid this, you should think about light, particularly white, curtains, made from floaty gauze material that will let light in, but not heat!
Want to know how to ventilate a hot room without any fancy equipment all? It's so simple! before you go to bed, give your bedroom floor a generous mopping, just with water, and do your terrace outside. Crack open a window and as the evening air blows over the wet surfaces, they will naturally cool your home by a few degrees. How's that for ingenious?
If all else fails and you live in a two-storey home, it might be time to consider transplanting your bedroom to the ground floor. Naturally, hot air rises, which means that the rooms at the top of your house will be a lot hotter than those at the bottom. If you need uninterrupted sleep and simply can't get it for heat, it's time to snooze downstairs!
