5 ways to cool a steamy bedroom!

We know what you're thinking, but it's time to get your mind out of the gutter people! We're not talking about cooling your romantic ardour today, but instead, how to tackle a hot and stuffy bedroom that never feels cool enough to be restful! After all, come the humid summer months, who doesn't want to know how to cool a hot room, fast?

Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that while a stunning and pretty bedroom is great, you need it to also offer enough relaxation to actually be functional, so before you start planning your next boudoir upgrade, why not take a look at some simple tips for creating a cool haven all of your own? We think that at least two of these solutions will have an impact on colors and materials that you're considering, so let's find out how to make a hot room cooler and what hues you'll be naturally drawn to!