The 10 Commandments of catching mice

Whether you think they are cute little critters or fur-covered menaces, one thing is certain; mice should not feel welcome in your home! Aside from the fact that they have a natural tendency to chew through wires and destroy things, in a bid to create nesting material, they can also be a serious risk to the health of your family, as their waste matter is nothing short of a bacteria outbreak!

If you've ever say in your living room and wondered what that little squeaking noise is, or noticed holes appearing in your walls, you really need to read this article and if not, read it anyway, just so you are prepared! You really should know how to hunt a mouse and it's not as difficult as you might think!