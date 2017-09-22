6 tips for waving goodbye to bathroom lime and grime

Let's start by getting to grips with the two different types of dirt that we are focussing on today. Lime is a mineral build-up that comes from your water supply and forms a rather unattractive yellow crust. It can adhere to shower trays, faucets, pipes and even glass, so there is no escaping it. Basically, it's like plaque, but for your shower and it can be very hard to get rid of, once it has taken root!

Mold is a little easier to deal with but looks a whole lot more scary, as in a bathroom, it is usually black. Taking up residence on any surface, but especially things like sealant, black mold is bacterial, which means that when you enjoy a hot and steamy shower, you could be breathing it in.

Both of these pests need to be eradicated, so let's find out what you should be using when cleaning your shower tray!