6 tips for waving goodbye to bathroom lime and grime

A grubby bathroom is more than just an eyesore, it can actually be a health hazard as well, which is why we want to really impress upon you the importance of cleaning your shower like a pro!
General dirt and grime is relatively simple to get rid of, but when it comes to lime stains and crusty scale, that is a whole other matter. What looks bad on the outside of your faucets and around the edge of your shower tray could also be damaging your pipes, so come with us now and find out all the ways to rid yourself of this pesky problem!
Let's start by getting to grips with the two different types of dirt that we are focussing on today. Lime is a mineral build-up that comes from your water supply and forms a rather unattractive yellow crust. It can adhere to shower trays, faucets, pipes and even glass, so there is no escaping it. Basically, it's like plaque, but for your shower and it can be very hard to get rid of, once it has taken root!
Mold is a little easier to deal with but looks a whole lot more scary, as in a bathroom, it is usually black. Taking up residence on any surface, but especially things like sealant, black mold is bacterial, which means that when you enjoy a hot and steamy shower, you could be breathing it in.
Both of these pests need to be eradicated, so let's find out what you should be using when cleaning your shower tray!
There are two commonly-used chemicals for removing black mold as well and they are ammonia and hydrogen peroxide. You might ask if they can be used for cleaning lime from bathroom tiles and surfaces as well and the answer is no. You need to take a different tack for lime, but we will come to that in a moment.
Both ammonia and hydrogen peroxide are very effective in getting rid of mold, with the main difference between them being that ammonia is a toxic product, while the other is not. Also, ammonia is better suited to tiles and ceramics, whereas hydrogen peroxide can be used basically anywhere, to good effect. Both are used in the same way, however, with a liberal spritzing required, before being left for a few minutes, to cut through the grime, before then being thoroughly washed away.
Right. let's talk about how to remove lime from a shower! The best place to look for ingredients to tackle lime with is actually your kitchen cupboard. No, we haven't gone mad, but it's true that vinegar is the best substance for breaking through a crusty build-up! In fact, most on-shelf cleaning products that promise to tackle lime will have vinegar in them!
If you're wondering hot to clean lime from your shower with vinegar, it couldn't be a simpler process. You micx vinegar,water and salt, douse a cloth and throughly wipe every surface where the lime is collating. If you want to give your shower head a deep clean, you can unscrew it and soak it overnight, in the same solution, to remove any lime build-up that you can't see.
Hydrochloric acid sounds pretty scary, doesn't it? Don't be fooled though, as it is commonly found in regular cleaning products, just under a different name, so you are able to use it yourself, after taking a few precautions!
Firstly, only use the acid for treating mold, as it will be useless on lime. Fling your bathroom windows open as your first port of call and grab some protective gloves, as the acid itself is a little pungent and can be harsh to skin. Identify the mold areas that you want to treat and mix a solution of three parts water to one part acid, before gently coating the mold spots. Leave the solution to work and then rise away thoroughly. It's a simple process, but you do need to be sure that you're not putting yourself in any danger.
Naturally, any and all cleaning products can be harmful to health, just like lime and mold can be, so if you're asking how to clean a shower tray without harmful fumes affecting you, we have a great and natural idea for you, right now! Tea tree oil is a phenomenal liquid that has natural antibacterial properties, which means it will kill off black bathroom mold, and it is also fairly abrasive, so it will tackle lime as well. You don't need to worry if you touch it, it smells great and can be bought cost-effectively from drug stores, so what's not to love?
We all know that prevention is better than cure, which is why trying to minimize the risk of lime and mold is always a good odea, rather than simply waiting for it to arrive and tackling it then. In the case of mold, it is a result of too much moisture in the air, so always look to ventilate your bathroom properly, when in use, add some moisture-balancing plants and consider drying your surfaces after you've washed. Lime is a result of dripping water sources, such as shower heads and taps, as well as hard water. If you have hard water in your area, you can add a softener to your system and from there, you only need to check a few seals, to be sure that nothing is leaking!
