5 smart ideas to save electricity that you will swear by

Big or small- whatever size your house may be, air conditioning is something that every well-equipped home needs. Whether it is for a temporary respite from the scorching heat outside or simply for lazing after a hectic day at work, all of us like to relax in an air-conditioned room. However, at times we tend to be extra mindful of the electricity bill & even of the eco-friendly practices, and refrain from using the air conditioning system & other such appliances for the greater good.
Today, homify will walk you through 5 simple but smart tips that no interior designer will give you; these tips will surely help you conveniently save electricity while still using the air-conditioner & other such appliances as you like. Sounds interesting? Read on!
Circulating the air with ceiling fans, through windows or with well-distributed exhaust ducts will take a huge load off your air conditioner as it will not be needed to run at full power to cool the entire house, and it will reflect on your electricity bill too! In addition to this, remember not to turn it on & off frequently if you go out of the room only for a short time, as it can heat up your appliance. A great idea would be to turn it to the lowest level, and then re-adjust the temperature when you are back in the room & it is needed again.
The automatic mode, that is a feature of modern air conditioners, helps to prolong the functional life of the device while consuming only as much power as is necessary for optimal operation.
And how does it work? It has a room temperature sensor that adjusts both the speed of the fan & the thermostat, and automatically suspends the air ejection if the desired temperature has been reached. This imparts your cozy room an ambiance of snug comfort. Amazing, no?
To save energy one should not only focus on electrical appliances & their configuration, but also on passive measures of temperature regulation that can go a long way in making our spaces energy efficient sans high costs. An infallible hack, when it comes to getting the most out of air conditioning, is employing curtains or blinds, opaque windows & window orientation in the direction of sunrise; having small pergolas at the spot which receives the greatest degree of external heat is also a great ally of energy efficient air conditioning.
Many a times, light & neutral hued upholstery also helps.
The filter is undoubtedly among the most forgotten components of the air conditioner, and the most important ones as well. When it is full of dust, dirt & lint, the air conditioning unit has to work harder to operate and this translates into an increase in electricity consumption, consequent substantial bill as well as significant environmental pollution.
It is quite economical & the best to clean this filter regularly, at least once a month although it is much better to clean it more frequently.
The older your air conditioner is, the more power it consumes. The advantage of the new units is that they allow more savings for your comfort & your pocket. So replacing your 15-year-old unit with a new one is really a long-term investment. Also if your equipment is not that old but you want to prolong its optimal functioning, periodic maintenance by professionals should be guaranteed- at least every two years for a total cleaning of their parts & ducts, as well as a complete re-adjustment.
This way you can ensure cozy comfort in your interior spaces as well as an electricity bill that reflects your energy efficient living areas.
Truly worthwhile, watsay?