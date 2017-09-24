This lavish sea-facing villa will make you want to own it!

Munich based interior architects from EGG AND DART CORPORATION GMBH & CO.KG have come up with a luxurious sea-facing villa that features in this homify tour. A plush dwelling boasting of a sea-facing terrace with glass rails & a wooden deck, outdoor lounge & dining, a wellness spa, and a commodious living room with kitchen, breakfast bar, dining space & a cushy lounge by the fireplace, this modern abode is all about elegant opulence oozing thoughtful design & tasteful accents of absolute comfort.

Let us get up, close & personal with this wonderful home and pick our favorites for design ideas to take home.