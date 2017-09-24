Your browser is out-of-date.

This lavish sea-facing villa will make you want to own it!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Villa / Haus am See | Innenarchitektur Egg and Dart München, Egg and Dart Corporation GmbH & Co.KG | München Egg and Dart Corporation GmbH & Co.KG | München Modern Spa
Munich based interior architects from EGG AND DART CORPORATION GMBH & CO.KG have come up with a luxurious sea-facing villa that features in this homify tour. A plush dwelling boasting of a sea-facing terrace with glass rails & a wooden deck, outdoor lounge & dining, a wellness spa, and a commodious living room with kitchen, breakfast bar, dining space & a cushy lounge by the fireplace, this modern abode is all about elegant opulence oozing thoughtful design & tasteful accents of absolute comfort.

Let us get up, close & personal with this wonderful home and pick our favorites for design ideas to take home.

1. Clearly sophisticated & openly palliative.

Villa / Haus am See | Innenarchitektur Egg and Dart München, Egg and Dart Corporation GmbH & Co.KG | München Egg and Dart Corporation GmbH & Co.KG | München Modern Terrace
2. Roomy ritz bedecks integrated practical poise.

Villa / Haus am See | Innenarchitektur Egg and Dart München, Egg and Dart Corporation GmbH & Co.KG | München Egg and Dart Corporation GmbH & Co.KG | München Modern Living Room
3. Cozy charm extends a voguish invite.

Villa / Haus am See | Innenarchitektur Egg and Dart München, Egg and Dart Corporation GmbH & Co.KG | München Egg and Dart Corporation GmbH & Co.KG | München Modern Living Room
4. Hearty panache guaranteed!

Villa / Haus am See | Innenarchitektur Egg and Dart München, Egg and Dart Corporation GmbH & Co.KG | München Egg and Dart Corporation GmbH & Co.KG | München Modern Kitchen
5. Filling up on classy sumptuousness & visual delight.

Villa / Haus am See | Innenarchitektur Egg and Dart München, Egg and Dart Corporation GmbH & Co.KG | München Egg and Dart Corporation GmbH & Co.KG | München Modern Dining Room
6. Uncomplicated allure is on the rise.

Villa / Haus am See | Innenarchitektur Egg and Dart München, Egg and Dart Corporation GmbH & Co.KG | München Egg and Dart Corporation GmbH & Co.KG | München Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
7. Pooling in the spa sass for modish repose.

Villa / Haus am See | Innenarchitektur Egg and Dart München, Egg and Dart Corporation GmbH & Co.KG | München Egg and Dart Corporation GmbH & Co.KG | München Modern Spa
5 ways to cool a steamy bedroom!
Which of these fetching designs wowed you the most?

