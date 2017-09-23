A country house with its floor-plans: small but stylish!

GRAZIELA ALESSIO ARQUITETURA, architects based in Porto Alegre, have created 1076 square feet of lavish homely comfort replete with rustic flair in a country setting. With a smart layout, ample space has been provided for lounging and relaxation. The highlight is, however, is the wooden detailing which you can’t stop admiring.

This dwelling featuring in today’s homify tour shows how you can create a fascinating house without compromising on the sophistication quotient AND impart the rustic ritz throughout the home in a consistent well-balanced manner wherein all the elements are in perfect harmony with one another. Sounds interesting? Have a closer look!