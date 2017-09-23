A country house with its floor-plans: small but stylish!

GRAZIELA ALESSIO ARQUITETURA, architects based in Porto Alegre, have created 1076 square feet of lavish homely comfort replete with rustic flair in a country setting. With a smart layout, ample space has been provided for lounging and relaxation. The highlight is, however, is the wooden detailing which you can’t stop admiring.
This dwelling featuring in today’s homify tour shows how you can create a fascinating house without compromising on the sophistication quotient AND impart the rustic ritz throughout the home in a consistent well-balanced manner wherein all the elements are in perfect harmony with one another. Sounds interesting? Have a closer look!
This house is truly exemplary when it comes to how the rustic style should look like- solid wood perfectly lined as the base, bricks for front walls, and multiple surrounding green areas & outdoor spaces that can serve as terraces or outdoor spaces to admire the landscape. Their forms, however, offer quite an interesting contemporary contrast.
The volumes of this dwelling are very well distributed, translating into balanced and coherent exterior easy on the eyes. The wooden beams supporting the roof have a very traditional triangular shape but a contemporary look, and efficiently perform the function of two-way ceilings, achieving a passive regulation of climatic conditions.
The architectural drawing of the ground floor reveals very well organized interior spatial distribution. Roomy spaces with optimal symmetry make the interiors look airy & appealing. Social areas like the dining room & the lounging space, the kitchen, a guest bedroom, a home-office with a single bed, a bathroom and ample space for convenient movement have been tastefully accommodated in this ground level.
All these spaces are supported on a natural wooden floor that enchants with every step taken & adds to the warm poise.
The upper level offers a greater privacy & exclusivity; this floor houses the master bedroom with its included study & private bathroom. This bedroom opens to a cozy terrace that is in line with the general design of house and offers an ideal space to unwind with a piping hot cuppa & plentiful fresh air. The rest is roof tiles and gabled forms for modern cabins.
Every project under developmental stages is difficult to appreciate in its bare form, but with this house we can clearly see how it was entirely based on wooden beams & how the panels have been distributed. One of the BIG advantages is that wood is very versatile, natural & completely eco-friendly, making it affordable and time-saving to work with it.
With lighting, here we do not mean lamps or other artificial forms of light; we are referring to the manner by which the natural lighting has been cleverly tapped. Employing modern style & design, the windows & apertures have been creatively installed so that the natural light vertically impinges on the home, thereby widening the visual field and giving an enigmatic open essence to the interior space.
Now that is a truly amazing piece of clever architectural design, eh?