Soak in the homey warmth in this modern Turkish home (with floor plans)

Ankara based home builders from ADAY GRUP have come up with a lovely home in the midst of natural greens, that celebrates the welcoming appeal of wood & stone as construction materials. Spanning an area of nearly 1723 square feet, this modest yet stylish 2-storey home offers decent comforts in a contemporary fashion.
Join us as we take you around this modern Turkish home in today’s homify tour, and pick an idea or two to take home. Let’s go!
Enveloped by nature, this cozy home has an inviting exterior and offers an assurance of snug interior spaces. The choice of colors is easy on the eyes and the stone accents add to the bucolic appeal.
This spacious balcony is ideal to laze with a hot cuppa & take in the surrounding natural goodness.
The floor plans convey a thoughtful design with the social areas on the lower and the private spaces on the upper level. Also, the design allows for a properly spread out spatial distribution, creating airy & bright spaces.
The open plan living room seen here boasts of a floor made of wood plastic composite and an attractively simple fireplace made of stone. The clear glass windows allow for ample natural light to pour in and also ventilate the spacious room. The light palette adds to the brightness inside. The high ceilings give an illusion of a larger space. Look at the lighting fixtures!
Though modular in amenities, this elegant kitchen with plentiful storage, tiled floor and granite worktops is replete with the rustic flair. Adorned with the rich woody tonality, this kitchen has a breakfast bar and is well lighted. The stainless steel elements agree well with the woody tones & the neutral hues.