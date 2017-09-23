Soak in the homey warmth in this modern Turkish home (with floor plans)

Ankara based home builders from ADAY GRUP have come up with a lovely home in the midst of natural greens, that celebrates the welcoming appeal of wood & stone as construction materials. Spanning an area of nearly 1723 square feet, this modest yet stylish 2-storey home offers decent comforts in a contemporary fashion.

Join us as we take you around this modern Turkish home in today’s homify tour, and pick an idea or two to take home. Let’s go!