Style and comfort: the ultimate family home

If you thought that family homes needed to be a bit boring and stuffy, prepare to have that misconception blown out of the water and your mind, as the architects that came up with the concept for this dazzling property clearly had other ideas! Bright, fresh, modern and spacious, we think you'll love the positive energy that radiates from every nuance of this home, so let's take a look and see if we are right!
Simple and yet complex, all at the same time, the outside of this house is a little bit magical! bright white render meets a terracotta red roof and even a jutting gray box module with a natural ease and then in comes some understated wood as well! Simple, warm, bright and as far from a standard family home as you can get, we love this build!
Don't go thinking that all of the gorgeous views of this house were saved for the back garden, as from the curb, there are a whole lot of stunning angles to enjoy as well! A beautifully designed front garden has definitely contributed to a well put together aesthetic, but just look at the way natural wood cladding has been used, to offer a warm welcome at the entrance!
There's something exceptionally clever about this family home and it's not just a case of pretty design! We are talking about the plethora of windows, each of which wraps around a corner, just enough to ensure that natural light flows into the house at every conceivable angle. You just know that inside, this house is beautifully bright and dazzlingly fresh, don't you?
We all know that there's no such thing as too much space in a family home, which is why the addition of this simple yet charming terrace is such an inspired choice! The kids can play out here safely, or, when a little peace and quiet is needed and the little ones are in bed, parents can enjoy a well deserved glass of wine! It's a great touch to make the terrace from the same wood as the exterior cladding, as the finished look is so chic!
We couldn't resist showing your a shot of the interior, as it is every bit as beautiful and bright as we expected it to be! A stunning combination of white walls and wooden architectural features, this home has timeless appeal, not a homey family aesthetic. Now that really is refreshing and inspiring!
