Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

33 amazing ways to update your home for little money

press profile homify press profile homify
Shoaling Fish, Jo Downs Jo Downs Modern Bathroom
Loading admin actions …

It's all very well looking at countless inspiring interior design articles, but if you know that you've got little to no money free for some stylish upgrades, you could find yourself getting a touch frustrated, which is why we put together this handy budget home revamp guide for you! We just know that you're going to find a host of fantastic ideas here, all of which come recommended by interior designers, for making your home look spectacular, without breaking the bank!

Whether you want to give your kitchen an extra dose of cool, make your living room something to lust over or just make your bathroom a whole lot less boring, come with us now as we give you all our top tips for decorating your house with little money!

1. You can change your kitchen floor using budget tiles, linoleum or even paint, but the immediate refresh will be tangible and impressive!

Cuisine bleu acier vintage carreaux de ciment, Parisdinterieur Parisdinterieur Kitchen
Parisdinterieur

Parisdinterieur
Parisdinterieur
Parisdinterieur

2. How about adding an extra counter to your kitchen and turning it into a fantastic dining space, for everyone to enjoy?

Paris 11, blackStones blackStones Scandinavian style dining room Plywood Green
blackStones

blackStones
blackStones
blackStones

3. When it comes to decorating a house with little money, vinyl wall decals are a godsend! They are SO cheap and easy to apply!

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern Living Room
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

4. A painted feature wall will refresh even the most tired of spaces instantly. You might need a couple of coats, but trust us, the effect will be worth your effort!

Dorrego, Matealbino arquitectura Matealbino arquitectura Modern Bedroom
Matealbino arquitectura

Matealbino arquitectura
Matealbino arquitectura
Matealbino arquitectura

5. DIY shelving is a great idea when remodeling a house with little budget! Simply upcycle whatever you like, as long as it can display your items!

APPARTEMENT BOHEME CHIC AU MASCULIN, cristina velani cristina velani Scandinavian style bedroom
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

6. Fairy lights are a classic home upgrade for a reason; they look lovely and are super cost-effective! Just a couple of strings will look festive and fabulous.

Departamento en Recoleta I, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern Bedroom
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Eclectic gallery walls are perfect for decorating your house with little money, as you can use things you already own!

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. Use color contrasts to really refresh a room. Be as bold as you dare, so use light and dark to great effect.

Dom jednorodzinny w Redzie , PracowniaPolka PracowniaPolka Scandinavian style bathroom
PracowniaPolka

PracowniaPolka
PracowniaPolka
PracowniaPolka

9. How about using discarded pallets as the base material for some really beautiful and unique wall shelves? You'll not find cheaper wood anywhere!

Home Office | SUSTENTABILIZANDO EL DEBER Y EL PLACER, G7 Grupo Creativo G7 Grupo Creativo Living room Wood Wood effect
G7 Grupo Creativo

G7 Grupo Creativo
G7 Grupo Creativo
G7 Grupo Creativo

10. Doing away with uniform matching furniture can be a fun and quirky way to inject new life into your home. Cost-effective too, as thrifted pieces work well together.

projecte virreina, degoma degoma Modern Dining Room
degoma

degoma
degoma
degoma

11. If you are ready to make some small changes, to start with, how about some subtle wall plaques? They just liven up a wall instantly, without changing the scheme too much.

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style bedroom
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

12. Decorating your house with little money can be as simple as 'un-decorating'. Stripping the plaster off an internal wall is a wonderful way to liven the space up!

Reciclaje en Colegiales, Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Eclectic style dining room
Parrado Arquitectura

Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura

13. Who said that kids have all the fun? If you want to play with more whimsical decor, you go for it! We actually love the idea of a swing, indoors, as rope and wood aren't costly!

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

Bloomint design
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

14. All that splashback surface area is ripe for some personality, so how about some pretty glass panels? They won't break the bank!

Departamento en Punta del Este - Torres Miami Br., Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Kitchen
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

15. If you paint a feature wall in chalkboard paint, your home will never need updating again, as everyday can be new decor day. Just give the kids some chalk!

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern Kitchen
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

16. Have you got a Pinterest account? It's time to get one, as there are so many cool DIY project ideas on there that will be fun and produce great living room pieces!

Playroom Vintage, Estación Ortiz Estación Ortiz Teen bedroom
Estación Ortiz

Estación Ortiz
Estación Ortiz
Estación Ortiz

17. Instead of hiding your utensils away, why not install a hanging rail and use them to create a more industrial look? It's so chic right now!

.8 HOUSE, .8 / TENHACHI .8 / TENHACHI Industrial style kitchen
.8 / TENHACHI

.8 / TENHACHI
.8 / TENHACHI
.8 / TENHACHI

18. Never underestimate how much of a difference a few well placed plants can make in a tired home. Look for large but inexpensive varieties to get the maximum bang for your buck.

Paradise getaway , Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Living room
Aileen Martinia interior design—Amsterdam

Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam
Aileen Martinia interior design—Amsterdam
Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam

19. Who said that wallpaper is the only way to perk up a large surface? Vintage maps are a really unique and cheap way to get a funky look!

homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

20. Of course, if you like wallpaper, you can go all out, but just on one wall. A solo feature wall will prevent the costs from spiralling, while not negating on style at all.

Lily Pond homify Walls
homify

Lily Pond

homify
homify
homify

21. Think you need to throw out your old furniture? Think again! Why not just shabby chic it? Fast, cheap and pretty, this is a great technique!

Decoración de Interiores estilo Mediterraneo, Casa Josephine Casa Josephine Walls
Casa Josephine

Casa Josephine
Casa Josephine
Casa Josephine

22. Now this is a genius idea for your bathroom! Why not paint the sides of your tub in a bright color? Add a funky bathmat and it will look like a whole new room!

Shoaling Fish, Jo Downs Jo Downs Modern Bathroom
Jo Downs

Shoaling Fish

Jo Downs
Jo Downs
Jo Downs

23. A swish wall-mounted coat rack shouldn't cost the earth, but it will dramatically revamp your hallway! Especially if you hang your prettiest coats on it!

Departamento en Recoleta I, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

24. We know that ornate mirrors normally live in a living room, bedroom or hallway, but how about adding one to your bathroom? Talk about giving a practical room a touch of unexpected glamor!

Camões - Home decor, Staging Factory Staging Factory Minimalist style bathroom
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

25. When asking how to decorate your house with little money, don't forget the OUTSIDE of your home! Your balcony will add to the effect, if kept neat and ready to use! Add some potted plants too.

Decoración Accesible para vivienda Chic, decoraCCion decoraCCion Patios & Decks
decoraCCion

decoraCCion
decoraCCion
decoraCCion

26. If your home is small, why not blow your guests away with clever space-saving ideas, such as hanging chairs? Nobody will forget them in a hurry.

Toscane, dmesure dmesure Mediterranean style bedroom
dmesure

dmesure
dmesure
dmesure

27. An artist in residence is a wonderful commodity, so ask your budding Picasso to create a one-off mural on a large wall. Nobody else in the world will have the same design and you shouldn't have to pay!

Espace naturaliste, Zuritagordian Zuritagordian Eclectic style bedroom
Zuritagordian

Zuritagordian
Zuritagordian
Zuritagordian

28. Have you ever noticed what a great focal point wall clocks can be? The larger you go, the better, so don't be afraid to choose a HUGE timepiece.

Appaprtement, 2013, ANNA DUVAL ANNA DUVAL Modern Bedroom Blue
ANNA DUVAL

ANNA DUVAL
ANNA DUVAL
ANNA DUVAL

29. Vertical garden walls look great, help purify your air and can be installed just about anywhere, creating a natural focal point. Wow. We'll take two!

Mur Végétaux, Green Mood Green Mood Eclectic style dining room
Green Mood

Green Mood
Green Mood
Green Mood

30. You don't need to be an origami master to be able to make some sweet little paper decoration that will brighten up a nursery! What a sweet idea!

Chambre de bébé de 25m², Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur Nursery and Kid's Room
Judith Wolff Architecte d&#39;intérieur

Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur
Judith Wolff Architecte d&#39;intérieur
Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur

31. The simplest ideas are often the best and most cost-effective, so how about buying some storage boxes and creating a super organized home office that really means business?

un appartement des années 70 revu et corrigé, espaces & déco espaces & déco Nursery/kid’s room
espaces &amp; déco

espaces & déco
espaces &amp; déco
espaces & déco

32. You might have some beautiful rooms already, in which case, why not see if different lighting will really finish them to perfection? Don't forget to use LED bulbs though!

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern Kitchen
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

33. Finally, we encourage you to consider a large and funky rug. It really will pull a room together, add a little softness and look luxurious as well. So simple!

rue de rivoli 75001 PARIS, cristina velani cristina velani Living room
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

For more brilliant DIY ideas, take a look at this article: How to make a DIY concrete planter.

6 tips for furnishing traditional apartment blocks with contemporary design
Which of these ideas can you see yourself trying out?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks