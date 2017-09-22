20 modern kitchens with granite as the star of the show

Our kitchens need to function specifically with our needs in mind, but there's always space for a little envy-inducing design as well, which is why we want to show you how phenomenal granite countertops can look, particularly in modern spaces! Aside from how good it looks, a granite countertop offers a wealth of practical advantages as well, including great hygiene, longevity and so many different styles to choose from that you will be hard pressed to actually decide on one variety!

Professional kitchen planners have long been aware of just how wonderful granite kitchens are and what a vast improvement this stunning material can make to a room, but let's see some physical proof, shall we?