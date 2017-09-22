Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

20 modern kitchens with granite as the star of the show

press profile homify press profile homify
Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Loading admin actions …

Our kitchens need to function specifically with our needs in mind, but there's always space for a little envy-inducing design as well, which is why we want to show you how phenomenal granite countertops can look, particularly in modern spaces! Aside from how good it looks, a granite countertop offers a wealth of practical advantages as well, including great hygiene, longevity and so many different styles to choose from that you will be hard pressed to actually decide on one variety!

Professional kitchen planners have long been aware of just how wonderful granite kitchens are and what a vast improvement this stunning material can make to a room, but let's see some physical proof, shall we?

1. Simple and sleek.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

So well matched to the surrounding colors of this kitchen, the granite here is gorgeous.Love those inset sinks!

2. Mirror image.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Using similar mosaic walls tiles has created a natural cohesion with the granite counters here! Now that's great design!

3. A warmer vibe.

CASA Habitación FGI, Estudio 289 Estudio 289 Modern Kitchen
Estudio 289

Estudio 289
Estudio 289
Estudio 289

Granite doesn't have to be a cool or cold material, as this lovely wooden kitchen proves! What a homey feel!

4. Devilishly dark.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Well, how's this for a marble kitchen? The black stone counters have such depth and class!

5. Elegance and color.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Red and gray can stay ALL DAY! The way the granite here balances out the dramatic red is something else!

6. A cool contrast.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Rich wooden cabinets and cool gray-flecked granite shouldn't work this well, but they do! What a way to keep your eyes scanning for more details!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. The thicker the better.

Depto DLH, T + T Arquitectos T + T Arquitectos Modern Kitchen
T + T Arquitectos

T + T Arquitectos
T + T Arquitectos
T + T Arquitectos

When it comes to marble for kitchen counters, the thicker, the better! Just look at the chunkiness here that screams of serious financial investment!

8. More is better.

Cocina en Privanzas del Campestre, H-abitat Diseño & Interiores H-abitat Diseño & Interiores Modern Kitchen Wood Wood effect
H-abitat Diseño &amp; Interiores

H-abitat Diseño & Interiores
H-abitat Diseño &amp; Interiores
H-abitat Diseño & Interiores

When you find that dream variety of granite, you know you need to use as much of it as possible, right? That's why this dreamy island was made!

9. Just to accessorize.

Casa Kompa-Enríquez, Axios Arquitectos Axios Arquitectos Modern Kitchen
Axios Arquitectos

Axios Arquitectos
Axios Arquitectos
Axios Arquitectos

Now this is a great idea! Nobody said you have to have the same countertops everywhere! Love the feature granite, just on the modern island!

10. For everyone.

Privada El Secreto, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Modern Kitchen
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

While the counter offers the chef of the house a lovely surface to work on, the matching breakfast bar gives diners the chance to enjoy the cool granite here too! 

11. All about that veining.

CASA HARAS, ESTUDIO GEYA ESTUDIO GEYA Modern Kitchen
ESTUDIO GEYA

ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA

Wow. The veining in this marble is simply spectacular! It's a really eye-catching and dramatic feature that somehow contributes to such an understated and elegant space. Now that's magic!

12. You can't have too much of a good thing.

Cocinas, ANDRES COCINAS Y MARMOL S.A.S. ANDRES COCINAS Y MARMOL S.A.S. Modern Kitchen
ANDRES COCINAS Y MARMOL S.A.S.

ANDRES COCINAS Y MARMOL S.A.S.
ANDRES COCINAS Y MARMOL S.A.S.
ANDRES COCINAS Y MARMOL S.A.S.

Gorgeous granite doesn't need to be confined to your countertops in a modern kitchen, so why not create a matching splashback as well? With simple cabinets in place it will work SO well.

13. Salt and pepper tones.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Can we let you in on a real favorite style of granite? Pale, with dark flecks! It just works so well in every color scheme and style of kitchen!

14. A rosy glow.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Glossy brown cabinets and granite countertops with a soft pink undertone have come together perfectly here! Talk about using color in a more creative way!

15. Split styling.

CASA HARAS, ESTUDIO GEYA ESTUDIO GEYA Modern Kitchen
ESTUDIO GEYA

ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA

Just look at this modern kitchen! One half is plain white and wood and the other is a masterclass in how to use marble! The matching counter and splashback is inspired!

16. Industrial inspiration.

Casa ES - Proyecto, FAARQ - Facundo Arana Arquitecto & asoc. FAARQ - Facundo Arana Arquitecto & asoc. Modern Kitchen
FAARQ—Facundo Arana Arquitecto &amp; asoc.

FAARQ - Facundo Arana Arquitecto & asoc.
FAARQ—Facundo Arana Arquitecto &amp; asoc.
FAARQ - Facundo Arana Arquitecto & asoc.

For all of you that love the industrial look but can't quite get onboard with concrete everything, how about this stunning gray granite? The sheen is spectacular. 

17. Slim and subtle.

Cocina | FLEXIBILIDAD INTEGRADA, G7 Grupo Creativo G7 Grupo Creativo Modern Kitchen White
G7 Grupo Creativo

G7 Grupo Creativo
G7 Grupo Creativo
G7 Grupo Creativo

Blink and you could miss the lovely dark granite here, thanks to the slimline profile of the counters. This is such a modern style but we see it lasting a long time!

18. 50 shades of brown.

PZ Arquitectura, Grupo PZ Grupo PZ Kitchen
Grupo PZ

Grupo PZ
Grupo PZ
Grupo PZ

Too much brown could be a little overbearing, but with reddish fleck in the granite here, there is a really rich and decadent feel to a small kitchen. Small really can be mighty!

19. Marvellously mottled.

Casa PO, LDC Arquitectura LDC Arquitectura Modern Kitchen Metal Wood effect
LDC Arquitectura

LDC Arquitectura
LDC Arquitectura
LDC Arquitectura

The mottled nature of granite really can be a godsend, in terms of adding some texture or variation to a modest kitchen, without going too far. We love how the stainless appliances here match the cool gray surface so well!

20. Seriously stylish.

Encuentro, Estudio Moron Saad Estudio Moron Saad Modern Kitchen
Estudio Moron Saad

Encuentro

Estudio Moron Saad
Estudio Moron Saad
Estudio Moron Saad

When you know that you're going to be having a freestanding island in your kitchen, gorgeous granite is a great way to go, as it draws the eye so naturally and ties everything in with the wider space. It works exceptionally well with integrated appliances too!

For even more great countertops, take a look at this article: Kitchen islands you'd love to be marooned on.

This luxurious Alicante mansion gives amusement parks a run for their money!
Are you going to give granite a go in your kitchen now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks