20 modern kitchens with granite as the star of the show

Our kitchens need to function specifically with our needs in mind, but there's always space for a little envy-inducing design as well, which is why we want to show you how phenomenal granite countertops can look, particularly in modern spaces! Aside from how good it looks, a granite countertop offers a wealth of practical advantages as well, including great hygiene, longevity and so many different styles to choose from that you will be hard pressed to actually decide on one variety!
Professional kitchen planners have long been aware of just how wonderful granite kitchens are and what a vast improvement this stunning material can make to a room, but let's see some physical proof, shall we?
So well matched to the surrounding colors of this kitchen, the granite here is gorgeous.Love those inset sinks!
Using similar mosaic walls tiles has created a natural cohesion with the granite counters here! Now that's great design!
Granite doesn't have to be a cool or cold material, as this lovely wooden kitchen proves! What a homey feel!
Well, how's this for a marble kitchen? The black stone counters have such depth and class!
Red and gray can stay ALL DAY! The way the granite here balances out the dramatic red is something else!
Rich wooden cabinets and cool gray-flecked granite shouldn't work this well, but they do! What a way to keep your eyes scanning for more details!
When it comes to marble for kitchen counters, the thicker, the better! Just look at the chunkiness here that screams of serious financial investment!
When you find that dream variety of granite, you know you need to use as much of it as possible, right? That's why this dreamy island was made!
Now this is a great idea! Nobody said you have to have the same countertops everywhere! Love the feature granite, just on the modern island!
While the counter offers the chef of the house a lovely surface to work on, the matching breakfast bar gives diners the chance to enjoy the cool granite here too!
Wow. The veining in this marble is simply spectacular! It's a really eye-catching and dramatic feature that somehow contributes to such an understated and elegant space. Now that's magic!
Gorgeous granite doesn't need to be confined to your countertops in a modern kitchen, so why not create a matching splashback as well? With simple cabinets in place it will work SO well.
Can we let you in on a real favorite style of granite? Pale, with dark flecks! It just works so well in every color scheme and style of kitchen!
Glossy brown cabinets and granite countertops with a soft pink undertone have come together perfectly here! Talk about using color in a more creative way!
Just look at this modern kitchen! One half is plain white and wood and the other is a masterclass in how to use marble! The matching counter and splashback is inspired!
For all of you that love the industrial look but can't quite get onboard with concrete everything, how about this stunning gray granite? The sheen is spectacular.
Blink and you could miss the lovely dark granite here, thanks to the slimline profile of the counters. This is such a modern style but we see it lasting a long time!
Too much brown could be a little overbearing, but with reddish fleck in the granite here, there is a really rich and decadent feel to a small kitchen. Small really can be mighty!
The mottled nature of granite really can be a godsend, in terms of adding some texture or variation to a modest kitchen, without going too far. We love how the stainless appliances here match the cool gray surface so well!
When you know that you're going to be having a freestanding island in your kitchen, gorgeous granite is a great way to go, as it draws the eye so naturally and ties everything in with the wider space. It works exceptionally well with integrated appliances too!
