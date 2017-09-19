6 fantastic ways to decorate your terrace

Any outdoor terrace is a blessing, but so many of us simply create them and think that all our work is done, when in fact, with a little bit more effort, they could be something extraordinary that really gets the neighbors turning green with envy! Your landscape architect will be the first person to tell you that you need to think about more than just immediate aesthetics and usage, as with some careful consideration, you could have a terrific terrace that not only lasts for years, but can also accommodate changing needs and wants, which is why we want to show you a few spectacular examples today!
Come with us now as we show you some perfectly finished terraces that will definitely give you some great ideas!
Whether you choose a small water fountain, a bubbling hot tub or a fabulous plunge pool, adding a water feature to your terrace will ALWAYS garner some serious attention, for all the right reasons. The best part is that it won't cost as much as you might imagine, as a raised pool, built into decking, will always cost significantly less than a sunken one of a similar size.
If your terrace has the benefit of a beautiful view, you should absolutely make the most of it. Add some simple furniture that will allow you to eat and drink with the view providing the perfect backdrop and, if you want to really get the most value from your vista, a little subtle lighting won't go amiss either.
Decorating a terrace so that it resembles an interior space is always a recipe for extreme design success! Naturally, you'll need a covered terrace to make this work, as one splash of rain and your decadent fabric sofas could be ruined, but other than that, you should be as creative as possible. We absolutely adore it when people turn terraces into alfresco living rooms, complete with fires and, sometimes, televisions.
Your home is a place where everyone should feel catered for, right? Well why think of your terrace in any different terms? By making the space perfect for a myriad of uses, everyone will get the best value from it, which is why we love this example! Complete with a quiet seating area and faux grass-covered platform, you could cater for any number of functions here!
Let's consider a basic and fundamental element of great terrace design for a moment: your floor. You need it to be easy to maintain, stylish and hardwearing, which is why we wanted to show you this staggering teak number! Perfectly laid, this floor needs so little in terms of extra decorating, that hammocks are more than enough! The ceiling lights don't hurt either, in that they add a little dazzle!
If you like your outdoor spaces to be a little more simple, then this one will definitely fit the bill! By playing with the shape of the terrace and nothing else, an understated yet still eye-catching design has been created. The defined dining spot looks great and as a whole, the wooden platform really has bedded into the surroundings beautifully.
For more great terrace ideas, take a look at this article: 10 beautiful terrace floor ideas.