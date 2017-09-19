Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Feng Shui tips for banishing negative energy

homify Minimalist bedroom
Your home is your castle and it stands to reason that you want it to be a secure haven, filled with wonderful memories and great energy and that's where Feng Shui can really come into its own! Ask any interior designer, even a more cynical one, and they'll tell you that maximizing the flow of good energy, or 'chi', in your home is never a wasted endeavour, which is why so many of them still use principles from this ancient movement today, just in case it does has a positive impact!

If you are new to Feng Shui, but keen to try a more spiritual approach to home decor, in a bid to ward off bad vibes, come with us now, as we have put together a handy guide that will give you a good overview of the basics. We think you'll be surprised by how easy it is to welcome great energy into your home, so let's get started!

1. Throw out broken items.

Light and bright! CC Construction Living room
CC Construction

Light and bright!

CC Construction
CC Construction
CC Construction

We know that it can be tempting to try and repair broken items, but Feng Shui says that any damaged items actually block positive energy and can contribute to a feeling of unease. If something breaks, throw it away and replace it with a new, whole, accessory!

2. Encourage air to circulate.

Custom Made Sliding Sash Window With Round Arch Top Feature Marvin Windows and Doors UK Windows & doors Windows Solid Wood White Sliding Sash Window,Wood Window,Bespoke Window,Timber Window,Replacement Window,Conservation Window
Marvin Windows and Doors UK

Custom Made Sliding Sash Window With Round Arch Top Feature

Marvin Windows and Doors UK
Marvin Windows and Doors UK
Marvin Windows and Doors UK

By opening a window or two in your home, you are actually inviting fresh, regenerative air to flow on in and bring happy energy into your home. Let's not forget that by opening your window dressings, natural light is also being invited to the party! This is more than just a hygienic tip, as fresh air really does bring a positive energy with it.

3. Scale back your possessions.

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

We all like things, that's a given, but in order to maintain a good flow of positive energy in your home, Feng Shui principles state that you should scale back a little on the materialism. This is so that more of the chi can flow through your house, uninterrupted. If, however, you simply can't bear to throw anything away, have an exceptionally tidy and well organized home, as the positivity will still be able to circulate. 

4. Give plants a chance.

Summer Calla Lily Plant Appleyard London Garden Plants & flowers
Appleyard London

Summer Calla Lily Plant

Appleyard London
Appleyard London
Appleyard London

Flowers and plants are a great way to top up the positive energy in your home and Feng Shui rates them very highly, in terms of beautiful and practical additions. If you have a moisture issue in your home, you can help to tackle this with plants as well, if you choose a Peace Lily or two!

5. Be a little salty.

Salt Keeper Oggetto HouseholdHomewares
Oggetto

Salt Keeper

Oggetto
Oggetto
Oggetto

No, we don;t mean that you need to be grumpy, but that when you move into a new house, you should place some salt in every corner of every room. Feng Shui states that this will absorb any and all residual bad energy from the previous owners and after 48 hours, you can simply vacuum it up!

6. Add mirrors, wisely.

Queens Park House, Honeybee Interiors Honeybee Interiors Living room
Honeybee Interiors

Queens Park House

Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors

Gorgeous mirrors are a fantastic addition to any decorating scheme and in a Feng Shui-friendly home, they are VITAL! Perfect for reflecting dazzling and positive sunlight into every dark corner, mirrors really are worth their weight in gold, in terms of positive energy flow, as long as you hang them in the right place! To follow Feng Shui to the letter, never place a mirror opposite a door or in front of your bed!

7. Look to the north.

Bedroom homify Modern Bedroom
homify

Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

No, we aren't making a Game of Thrones reference here, but if you want to increase your productivity or improve the quality of your sleep, you need to always be facing north when working or resting. It might be time to rearrange your bedroom and study, but what's a few minutes of hard graft in relation to such amazing life improvements? 

8. Invite good chi into your home.

A House On The River Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd

A House On The River

Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd

Good energy need to be welcomed into you home, in order to really take effect and flow and what better place to start than your entrance hall? In order to draw in all that great chi, you should be displaying fresh flowers, minimizing clutter and using mirrors to their full potential. Once the good energy has flowed on in, you can keep it moving with the rest of your decorating skills.

9. Smell plays a huge role.

EXPOSIÇÃO CASAVIANA 2012, ROSA PURA HOME STORE ROSA PURA HOME STORE Modern Living Room
ROSA PURA HOME STORE

ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE

Have you ever walked into a smelly home and thought that it had good energy? Neither have we! While opening your windows will help to banish nasty niffs, you should also consider some aromatic candles or incense for your house, as these will really help to create a cozy and inviting environment. Scenting your home properly really is key when it comes to warding off bad energy.

10. Keep everything clean.

Putztipp der Woche: Fenster putzen, BOOK A TIGER BOOK A TIGER Classic windows & doors
BOOK A TIGER

BOOK A TIGER
BOOK A TIGER
BOOK A TIGER

Finally, to take advantage of all your Feng Shui endeavours, you really do need to keep on top of your household chores. A build up of dirt and grime is nothing if not a physical representation of bad energy, so draw up a rota and get to it! We really can't recommend keeping your windows clean enough either, as they are such a great source of positive energy! 

For more healthy home tips, take a look at this article: Risks to health: 20 silly mistakes that makes your home unhealthy!

A cabin home that defies all expectations!
Are you ready to give Feng Shui a try?

