10 Feng Shui tips for banishing negative energy

Your home is your castle and it stands to reason that you want it to be a secure haven, filled with wonderful memories and great energy and that's where Feng Shui can really come into its own! Ask any interior designer, even a more cynical one, and they'll tell you that maximizing the flow of good energy, or 'chi', in your home is never a wasted endeavour, which is why so many of them still use principles from this ancient movement today, just in case it does has a positive impact!

If you are new to Feng Shui, but keen to try a more spiritual approach to home decor, in a bid to ward off bad vibes, come with us now, as we have put together a handy guide that will give you a good overview of the basics. We think you'll be surprised by how easy it is to welcome great energy into your home, so let's get started!