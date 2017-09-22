10 modern kitchens to inspire you to bedeck your own

Room decorators and designers have time & again emphasized on functional soundness alongside visual appeal for living spaces, and kitchens are no different. Big or small, L-shaped or narrow, every kitchen can be given a versatile multi-functional character that goes a long way in adding to its desirability.

Today’s homify story is all about modern kitchens that will simply blow your mind. Tastefully done with oodles of practicality, these kitchens have elements made of a variety of materials like ceramics, wood, metal, stone, etc.

Irrespective of the size of the kitchen and the design employed by kitchen planners, all these smashing kitchens share a commonality- an aesthetic clarity that beautifully combines functional finesse with chic form. And these offer something for every budget! Excited? Let’s have a closer look!