10 splendid modern garden ideas!

The absolute essentials for a modern day garden are clean, contemporary plants & accessories, convenient DIY projects, pure goodness of nature, and a neat pinch of luxury & comfort. Garden is an outdoor space and proper consideration needs to go into its furnishing & design whereby a desirable exterior space is created.

This homify story walks you through 10 amazing ideas to have a modern garden sans incurring huge costs, having to consult expert professionals, or going for pricey garden & landscape supplies; whatever be the style of your garden- industrial, rustic, tropical or Mediterranean- a bit of creative inspiration is sure to add a novel modernity to it. Curious? Read on!