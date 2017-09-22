Your browser is out-of-date.

10 splendid modern garden ideas!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
un jardin oriental, BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES Asian style garden
The absolute essentials for a modern day garden are clean, contemporary plants & accessories, convenient DIY projects, pure goodness of nature, and a neat pinch of luxury & comfort. Garden is an outdoor space and proper consideration needs to go into its furnishing & design whereby a desirable exterior space is created.

This homify story walks you through 10 amazing ideas to have a modern garden sans incurring huge costs, having to consult expert professionals, or going for pricey garden & landscape supplies; whatever be the style of your garden- industrial, rustic, tropical or Mediterranean- a bit of creative inspiration is sure to add a novel modernity to it. Curious? Read on!

1. Wooden terrace.

Vlonders, René Don Hoveniers René Don Hoveniers Modern Garden
René Don Hoveniers

René Don Hoveniers
René Don Hoveniers
René Don Hoveniers

A spacious wooden terrace in the garden creates a comfy natural ambiance, fits every style and does not require a great deal of maintenance. With the good old humble, warm, neutral & versatile wood you can be assured of a visually sound functionally finessed aspect.

2. Roses.

Piccolo giardino in Liguria, Gruppo Mati srl (MATI1909) Gruppo Mati srl (MATI1909)
Gruppo Mati srl (MATI1909)

Gruppo Mati srl (MATI1909)
Gruppo Mati srl (MATI1909)
Gruppo Mati srl (MATI1909)

Going soft and romantic with rows of roses in varied hues is something that is idyllic & modish at the same time- absolutely chic & charming.

3. Outdoor kitchen & bar.

Las Mejores 4 Ideas de Barbacoas para un bello Jardin , Slabon Forja Creativa Slabon Forja Creativa Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Slabon Forja Creativa

Slabon Forja Creativa
Slabon Forja Creativa
Slabon Forja Creativa

Lately, among the most popular ideas for modern gardens is the outdoor kitchen which makes the garden an ideal spot for family gatherings, particularly in summer. Just imagine relishing delectable goodies while enjoying the warm sunshine & cool breeze, surrounded by soothing greens, and in the delightful company of the near & dear ones!

4. Go green, it is evergreen!

patiotuin, Buro Floris Buro Floris Industrial style garden
Buro Floris

Buro Floris
Buro Floris
Buro Floris

A lot of color in the garden is not that welcoming a visual. Most of the modern gardens these days are being designed employing different tonalities of green. The advantage: restricting the chromatic array to different shades of green exudes a stylish, minimalist & relaxed natural vibe; and when you opt for evergreen plants, you can also look forward to a lush green outdoor space even during winter.

​5. Stone and raised beds.

un jardin oriental, BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES Asian style garden
BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES

BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES
BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES
BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES

The most fashionable flower beds, of late, are with pebble stones housing raised beds. As shown here, this appealing combo looks extremely voguish, and is also quite easy to care for.

6. Fireplace.

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern Garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

Lazing amidst palliative greens while you munch on delicious goodies, enjoying a leisurely time with the loved ones, as the fireplace fills the area with snug warmth- what a picture of cozy comfort!

7. Aqua allure.

The Grove, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern Garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

The Grove

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

For modern gardens, equally popular as the fireplace are water fountains in different formats. They have a soothing & invigorating effect, and can conveniently transform an outdoor area into a visual treat.

8. Pallet furniture.

Garden corner unit , Pallet furniture uk Pallet furniture uk Garden Furniture
Pallet furniture uk

Garden corner unit

Pallet furniture uk
Pallet furniture uk
Pallet furniture uk

A trendy DIY hack, pallet furniture continues to remain in vogue. For garden & terrace, the uncomplicated casual appeal of the modest wooden pallets nails the inviting comfy look.

9. Palms.

giardini tropicali, italiagiardini italiagiardini Tropical style garden
italiagiardini

italiagiardini
italiagiardini
italiagiardini

Employing palm trees, you get the tropical flair in any part of the world. Being hardy & resilient, many variants of palm trees can easily survive & flourish in the harsh cold weather and even in frost. 

10. Good old pool.

PISCINE, Studio Architettura del Paesaggio Giardini Giordani di Luigina Giordani Studio Architettura del Paesaggio Giardini Giordani di Luigina Giordani Pool
Studio Architettura del Paesaggio Giardini Giordani di Luigina Giordani

Studio Architettura del Paesaggio Giardini Giordani di Luigina Giordani
Studio Architettura del Paesaggio Giardini Giordani di Luigina Giordani
Studio Architettura del Paesaggio Giardini Giordani di Luigina Giordani

Last but not the least, an unbeatable upgrade for a modern garden is your own, private pool. 

Style and comfort: the ultimate family home
Which of these is going to bedeck yours?

