Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 inspiring ideas for a modern kitchen

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Loft Paris, Cabinet Dario Cabinet Dario Industrial style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Are you looking for a little kitchen inspiration, not in terms of recipes, but rather some style injection to give that extra edge to your modern kitchen? Then you are in the right place because this homify article is going to spoil you with 9 amazing designer suggestions which could give that much desired designer poise to your modern kitchen sans making it look over the top or commonplace.

Ranging from Scandinavian to eclectic, these contemporary kitchen styles need no kitchen planners or room decorators to validate their modish elegance. Take a closer look at these 9 wonderful ideas that are bound to inspire a kitchen revamp, and take your pick for the best fit. Ready? Here we go!

1. Stylish matte-black for that exclusive touch of panache.

CESCOLINA SUI NAVIGLI, NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN Industrial style kitchen
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

2. Trendy suggestions of minimalism adorn delicate radiance.

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Cool industrial details add to the warm, generous invite.

Loft Paris, Cabinet Dario Cabinet Dario Industrial style kitchen
Cabinet Dario

Cabinet Dario
Cabinet Dario
Cabinet Dario

4. The cheery dynamism of accent colors.

El vacío amoblado, Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Kitchen
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

5. Compact charisma with luminous hues, smart sass & sleek details- light & airy.

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Clever space optimization nails it here!

Le charme parisien, bypierrepetit bypierrepetit Kitchen
bypierrepetit

bypierrepetit
bypierrepetit
bypierrepetit

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A thoughtful & tasteful combo of function, design & comfort defies size.

Скандинавское настроение, Giovani Design Studio Giovani Design Studio Kitchen
Giovani Design Studio

Giovani Design Studio
Giovani Design Studio
Giovani Design Studio

8. Wood & white- nobly earthy warmth complements the ultra-modern design.

041軽井沢Mさんの家, atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE Kitchen Ceramic White
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

9. Romantic mix of styles lends a classy sumptuousness.

Итальянское вдохновение, Center of interior design Center of interior design Kitchen
Center of interior design

Center of interior design
Center of interior design
Center of interior design
7 faultless tricks for matching your walls to your furniture
Which one of these did you choose to take home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks