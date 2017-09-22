This luxurious Alicante mansion gives amusement parks a run for their money!

Valencia based interior architects from JORGE BELLOCH INTERIORISMO have poured in their expertise to create a wonderful homey marvel in the city of Denia, Alicante. This single-family home exudes luxurious comfort and impeccable style. Sitting in an atmosphere of peace & tranquility, this home offers opulent coziness in its interior as well as exterior spaces: a lush garden, rear-side terrace with barbecue & outdoor lounge, pool-deck, indoor pool, home-gym, dedicated recreation area with a bar & snooker table, plush home-office/ study, opulent media room, and much more.

Today, homify offers you a sneak peek into this contemporary haven of upscale comfortable living & lavish leisure, that is beautifully designed to provide a modish sanctum as well as satisfy all the entertainment cravings of its residents. Have a look!