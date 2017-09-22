Your browser is out-of-date.

This luxurious Alicante mansion gives amusement parks a run for their money!

Vivienda unifamiliar en Dénia, Alicante, Jorge Belloch interiorismo Jorge Belloch interiorismo Modern Houses
Valencia based interior architects from JORGE BELLOCH INTERIORISMO have poured in their expertise to create a wonderful homey marvel in the city of Denia, Alicante. This single-family home exudes luxurious comfort and impeccable style. Sitting in an atmosphere of peace & tranquility, this home offers opulent coziness in its interior as well as exterior spaces: a lush garden, rear-side terrace with barbecue & outdoor lounge, pool-deck, indoor pool, home-gym, dedicated recreation area with a bar & snooker table, plush home-office/ study, opulent media room, and much more.

Today, homify offers you a sneak peek into this contemporary haven of upscale comfortable living & lavish leisure, that is beautifully designed to provide a modish sanctum as well as satisfy all the entertainment cravings of its residents. Have a look!

1. Decked up with comfy accents.

Vivienda unifamiliar en Dénia, Alicante, Jorge Belloch interiorismo Jorge Belloch interiorismo Modern Houses
2. How about a cool dip on a warm sunny day?

Vivienda unifamiliar en Dénia, Alicante, Jorge Belloch interiorismo Jorge Belloch interiorismo Modern Pool
3. The heartiness of this sumptuous invite beckons… …

Vivienda unifamiliar en Dénia, Alicante, Jorge Belloch interiorismo Jorge Belloch interiorismo Modern Houses
4. The finessed front of a snug promise.

Vivienda unifamiliar en Dénia, Alicante, Jorge Belloch interiorismo Jorge Belloch interiorismo Modern Houses
5. Passage through palliative stance.

Vivienda unifamiliar en Dénia, Alicante, Jorge Belloch interiorismo Jorge Belloch interiorismo Modern Houses
6. Generous dollops of natural goodness.

Vivienda unifamiliar en Dénia, Alicante, Jorge Belloch interiorismo Jorge Belloch interiorismo Modern Garden
7. Sassy heights of welcoming warmth.

Vivienda unifamiliar en Dénia, Alicante, Jorge Belloch interiorismo Jorge Belloch interiorismo Modern Living Room
8. Charmingly cozy, no?

Vivienda unifamiliar en Dénia, Alicante, Jorge Belloch interiorismo Jorge Belloch interiorismo Modern Living Room
9. Open to humility, wholesomeness & uncomplicated jazz.

Vivienda unifamiliar en Dénia, Alicante, Jorge Belloch interiorismo Jorge Belloch interiorismo Modern Kitchen
10. Bedecked by singular utility.

Vivienda unifamiliar en Dénia, Alicante, Jorge Belloch interiorismo Jorge Belloch interiorismo Modern Study Room and Home Office
11. Game for a refreshing swim indoors?

Vivienda unifamiliar en Dénia, Alicante, Jorge Belloch interiorismo Jorge Belloch interiorismo Modern Pool
12. Catching up on fitness!

Vivienda unifamiliar en Dénia, Alicante, Jorge Belloch interiorismo Jorge Belloch interiorismo Modern Gym
13. Unwind with the latest flick… …

Vivienda unifamiliar en Dénia, Alicante, Jorge Belloch interiorismo Jorge Belloch interiorismo Modern Media Room
… … .14. Socialize over some delectable goodies & a game of pool…

Vivienda unifamiliar en Dénia, Alicante, Jorge Belloch interiorismo Jorge Belloch interiorismo Modern Living Room
… … .15. Or simply let your hair down with a drink!

Vivienda unifamiliar en Dénia, Alicante, Jorge Belloch interiorismo Jorge Belloch interiorismo Modern Kitchen
16. Escalating luminous poise.

Vivienda unifamiliar en Dénia, Alicante, Jorge Belloch interiorismo Jorge Belloch interiorismo Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
17. The evergreen wood & white… need we say more?

Vivienda unifamiliar en Dénia, Alicante, Jorge Belloch interiorismo Jorge Belloch interiorismo Modern Bathroom
10 splendid modern garden ideas!
Which of these wonderful design ideas did you pick to copy?

