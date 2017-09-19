A cabin home that defies all expectations!

We love seeking out exemplar homes to show you and today, we thought we'd take a slightly different tack and give you a tour of a beautifully designed holiday home! We know that not everybody is in a position to invest in a country getaway, but if you are looking for some inspiration or motivation to save up that little bit harder, we think that this home could be it!

The architects and interior designers that worked together on this project had an amazing grasp on how to create a timeless wooden cabin home, with a funky and modern twist that would perfectly suit the owners and we think it really works, as a whole. Yes, the interior is cozy and welcoming, but there are a host of wonderful details that really set the whole project apart, so let's take a look. You never know, this might be the final push you need to start viewing cabin homes, with a view to investing!