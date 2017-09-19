A cabin home that defies all expectations!

We love seeking out exemplar homes to show you and today, we thought we'd take a slightly different tack and give you a tour of a beautifully designed holiday home! We know that not everybody is in a position to invest in a country getaway, but if you are looking for some inspiration or motivation to save up that little bit harder, we think that this home could be it!
The architects and interior designers that worked together on this project had an amazing grasp on how to create a timeless wooden cabin home, with a funky and modern twist that would perfectly suit the owners and we think it really works, as a whole. Yes, the interior is cozy and welcoming, but there are a host of wonderful details that really set the whole project apart, so let's take a look. You never know, this might be the final push you need to start viewing cabin homes, with a view to investing!
If we asked you to close your eyes and picture the most idyllic cabin in the world, we think you'd be dreaming up this EXACT property! Can you disagree? Large, yet perfectly proportional within the context of the setting, this terrific wooden home has serious presence and just beckons us to go inside and relax. The extra step of planting an Alpine style garden was a stroke of genius too!
From this angle, you can really appreciate the warmth of the wood stains that were selected to protect the outer shell of this heavenly holiday home. You can also see that despite the generous size, this house hasn't been overcomplicated in terms of architectural design. That just isn;t what log cabins are meant to be about.
Well! We knew that this would be a stunning home, just from looking at the outside, but we had no idea it would be this phenomenal! Painting all the wood a fabulous white in the inside has dramatically increased the perceived size of this open living space, but hasn't negated any of the warmth or coziness at all. We love the way that the kitchen has been kept totally open, as that leads to quality family time all day long. Just look at that light fixture as well! Wow!
The way the kitchen, living room and dining area all flow into one is terrific and really emphasizes that the point of this home is to offer easy family time and closeness. We were expecting an ld fashioned woodburner to be in place here, but what a pleasant surprise to see a little touch of contemporary style, in the form of a built-in fire! This really is a cabin that keeps on surprising us!
We feel positively foolish for assuming that the bedrooms would be filled with plaid and other trite country aesthetics, as they are actually a triumph of modern rustic styling! No expense has been spared in terms of adding in technology and beautiful feature walls and the sheer scale of this space is wonderful! We would struggle to ever leave, despite how wonderful the living area is!
If a room was ever going to let this spectacular cabin home down, it would have to be the bathrooms, right? Well that is pointedly NOT the case! Using the sloping roof spaces to perfection, charming, fresh and bright en suites have been created an frankly, we'd love carrying out our ablutions in such a pretty space every morning!
