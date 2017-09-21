11 wooden cabins that will give you holiday home vibes

When we think of wooden cabin homes, harmonious family holidays, great food and that certain smell that only log cabins have all come to mind. These are the memories that invoke serious nostalgia and a desire to get away from it all for a few days, out in the country, which is why we want to show you a plethora of GORGEOUS cabins today! We think that you deserve a break too and if you've ever considered purchasing a holiday home, this will be all the convincing that you need!

The architects that designed each of these striking cabins had a clear vision to stay true to the traditional beauty of wood cabins, but to add some modern home comforts and nuances as well and we know that you're going to be spoilt for choice in terms of which style you finally commission! Let's take a look and start planning out own holiday homes!