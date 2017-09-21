7 faultless tricks for matching your walls to your furniture

Any interior designer will be in a rush to tell you that for a properly beautiful and cohesive home, you need to think about aligning your wall colors and furniture choices. It makes sense, when you think about it, but then, the panic sets in! How exactly DO you match colors and furniture styles? If you've ever looked at your home and thought to yourself I have brown furniture, so which color do I paint the walls? , this really is the article for you, as we are about to explain everything!

We've taken a look at the most popular styles of furniture right now and have discovered which wall colors will work best with them and don't worry; we aren't ignoring spaces such as your kitchen! Come with us now and let's discover how we should be decorating, together. As we could use some tips just as much as you!