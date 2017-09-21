Outdoor flooring: the pros and cons of popular materials

If you plan to use your garden for more than just sunbathing, you will definitely need hardy outdoor floors in place, but do you know which material will suit your space best? You can definitely ask a landscape architect to advise you as to the most durable, decorative and suitable solutions, but before you do, how about learning about some of the common pros and cons of the most popular selections?

We've chosen four frequently used outdoor flooring options and have researched what makes them perfect for your garden, as well as what could make you choose an alternative, so come and take a look now, so you can be sure that you are installing the best outdoor flooring choice for your particular project!