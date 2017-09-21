Your browser is out-of-date.

Storage solutions we know you're going to want!

Betten, Massive Naturmöbel Massive Naturmöbel BedroomBeds & headboards
Getting enough storage in a small home can be a tricky task, but thanks to a host of innovative interior designers making it seem so easy, we are feeling especially inspired today and we want to share some of our favorite storage ideas with you, right now! If you are always lamenting your bijou bedroom or wondering how you can find space for a working home office, fear not, as we have some spectacular ideas for you to copy, so let's take a look!

1. Two for the price of one!

Крошка, Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ
Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ

Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ
Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ
Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ

How clever! A raised bed offers plenty of storage underneath, which has freed up enough room to have a wall-mounted desk that creates a work space! Work AND play together!

2. An extra useful bed.

Betten, Massive Naturmöbel Massive Naturmöbel BedroomBeds & headboards
Massive Naturmöbel

Massive Naturmöbel
Massive Naturmöbel
Massive Naturmöbel

Speaking of storage beds, just look at this one! Raised up enough to accommodate two very deep drawers, this bed could easily stash away a couple's worth of clothing or bed linens and towels, while having a seamless finish!

3. Sneaky furniture with a secret!

homify Living roomStorage
homify

homify
homify
homify

Not only can you enjoy all the seating you could ever want, but you can add some fabulous extra storage, if you choose hollow benches! What a great place for storing extra cushions and throws.

4. Is it a kitchen or an office?

homify Modern Kitchen Pink
homify

homify
homify
homify

It's BOTH! Adding a barely noticeable cabinet to the back of this kitchen as allowed for a concealed home office that wants for nothing in terms of chic styling and usability! So clever!

5. Way to entertain!

Apartamento pequeno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern Living Room
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Think your living room is far too small for a mini bar? Think again! This lovely inset shelving unit has been effortlessly transformed into something a whole lot more fun and glamorous! Add some lighting at it would really dazzle!

6. Small space innovations.

#VLD - ristrutturazione villino, M16 architetti M16 architetti Modern Kitchen
M16 architetti

M16 architetti
M16 architetti
M16 architetti

Storage inception! By adding extra storage solutions to existing cabinets and drawers, you can double or even triple the functionality of your installations. These pull-out kitchen baskets are undeniably inspired!

7. Dead space utilization.

ESCALIER +++, Thibaut Defrance - Cabestan Thibaut Defrance - Cabestan Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Thibaut Defrance—Cabestan

Thibaut Defrance - Cabestan
Thibaut Defrance—Cabestan
Thibaut Defrance - Cabestan

Don't simply walk past the dead spaces in your home and ignore them, think of a way to add some extra storage to them! Custom shelving systems, on castors, are perfect for under-stair areas!

8. It may not lead to Narnia…

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase built-in storage,space saving furniture
homify

Innovative storage solutions.

homify
homify
homify

but this amazing pull-out wardrobe is magical! It uses the extensive space under the stairs as a handy organization system that guarantees a clutter-free hallway. We all know how vital it is to be abel to reduce mess in a small home!

9. Integrated solutions.

Nilgun & Turgut Alibabaoglu, Bilgece Tasarım Bilgece Tasarım Modern Kitchen
Bilgece Tasarım

Bilgece Tasarım
Bilgece Tasarım
Bilgece Tasarım

How great is this dining area? Incorporated into the kitchen itself, it doubles up as extra counter space, as well as a table and requires very little in the way of area sacrifice. The shelves above it would be perfect for condiments as well!

10. Height put to good use.

Space saver Studio D. Interiors HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Studio D. Interiors

Space saver

Studio D. Interiors
Studio D. Interiors
Studio D. Interiors

If you can't build storage systems out into your home, how about looking upwards? It's shocking how many of us fail to see the potential in our blank walls, as with some simple floating shelves in place, they offer a wealth of extra display and storage space!

11. Add the functionality where you can!

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Clever inset cubby holes are definitely the way forward for small homes that need more storage! Just look how amazing these ones look, with a medley of open shelving and hidden cabinets! 

12. Cohesive coexistence.

PROJEKT WNĘTRZA W WARSZAWIE / 3, PASS architekci PASS architekci Industrial style bathroom
PASS architekci

PASS architekci
PASS architekci
PASS architekci

If you ever thought that bathroom/utility rooms couldn't look stylish when combined, just check out this amazing example! You barely notice the washing machine, but there it is, out on display and ready to use! With wall shelves above the cistern as well, for detergent storage, this all just makes great sense!

13. Open and innovative.

SQUARE, リノクラフト株式会社 リノクラフト株式会社 Living roomStorage Wood White
リノクラフト株式会社

リノクラフト株式会社
リノクラフト株式会社
リノクラフト株式会社

Is it a TV stand, a built-in shelving system or a set of stairs? It's all three! The combined function of this beautiful home system shows just how much potential even the smallest of properties has, if you have the creativity to think outside the box.

14. Simple can be better.

森を臨むコートハウス, 長浜信幸建築設計事務所 長浜信幸建築設計事務所 Living room
長浜信幸建築設計事務所

長浜信幸建築設計事務所
長浜信幸建築設計事務所
長浜信幸建築設計事務所

Let's not get bogged down in complicated storage ideas when simple solutions can be just as effective and very pretty as well. High-level wooden wraparound shelves are a great way to add some stylish and handy storage and the higher they are, the less the y will impact on the perceived size of your room.

For more storage ideas, take a look at this article: Genius storage ideas to copy!

33 amazing ways to update your home for little money
Have you spotted a great idea for your home here?

