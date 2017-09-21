Storage solutions we know you're going to want!

Getting enough storage in a small home can be a tricky task, but thanks to a host of innovative interior designers making it seem so easy, we are feeling especially inspired today and we want to share some of our favorite storage ideas with you, right now! If you are always lamenting your bijou bedroom or wondering how you can find space for a working home office, fear not, as we have some spectacular ideas for you to copy, so let's take a look!
How clever! A raised bed offers plenty of storage underneath, which has freed up enough room to have a wall-mounted desk that creates a work space! Work AND play together!
Speaking of storage beds, just look at this one! Raised up enough to accommodate two very deep drawers, this bed could easily stash away a couple's worth of clothing or bed linens and towels, while having a seamless finish!
Not only can you enjoy all the seating you could ever want, but you can add some fabulous extra storage, if you choose hollow benches! What a great place for storing extra cushions and throws.
It's BOTH! Adding a barely noticeable cabinet to the back of this kitchen as allowed for a concealed home office that wants for nothing in terms of chic styling and usability! So clever!
Think your living room is far too small for a mini bar? Think again! This lovely inset shelving unit has been effortlessly transformed into something a whole lot more fun and glamorous! Add some lighting at it would really dazzle!
Storage inception! By adding extra storage solutions to existing cabinets and drawers, you can double or even triple the functionality of your installations. These pull-out kitchen baskets are undeniably inspired!
Don't simply walk past the dead spaces in your home and ignore them, think of a way to add some extra storage to them! Custom shelving systems, on castors, are perfect for under-stair areas!
but this amazing pull-out wardrobe is magical! It uses the extensive space under the stairs as a handy organization system that guarantees a clutter-free hallway. We all know how vital it is to be abel to reduce mess in a small home!
How great is this dining area? Incorporated into the kitchen itself, it doubles up as extra counter space, as well as a table and requires very little in the way of area sacrifice. The shelves above it would be perfect for condiments as well!
If you can't build storage systems out into your home, how about looking upwards? It's shocking how many of us fail to see the potential in our blank walls, as with some simple floating shelves in place, they offer a wealth of extra display and storage space!
Clever inset cubby holes are definitely the way forward for small homes that need more storage! Just look how amazing these ones look, with a medley of open shelving and hidden cabinets!
If you ever thought that bathroom/utility rooms couldn't look stylish when combined, just check out this amazing example! You barely notice the washing machine, but there it is, out on display and ready to use! With wall shelves above the cistern as well, for detergent storage, this all just makes great sense!
Is it a TV stand, a built-in shelving system or a set of stairs? It's all three! The combined function of this beautiful home system shows just how much potential even the smallest of properties has, if you have the creativity to think outside the box.
Let's not get bogged down in complicated storage ideas when simple solutions can be just as effective and very pretty as well. High-level wooden wraparound shelves are a great way to add some stylish and handy storage and the higher they are, the less the y will impact on the perceived size of your room.
