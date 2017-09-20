6 tips for furnishing traditional apartment blocks with contemporary design

Finally, we all know that storage is of the utmost importance in modern apartments, but if you are living in a traditional one, you might like to take a more delicate and integrated approach, so as to not usurp the heritage of your home. We suggest that you look into hidden storage options, such as discreet wall cavity designs, shown here, as they will help you to maintain a modern and unfussy aesthetic, without having to discard all of your belongings and the storage itself won't be a stand-out feature. Perfect!

For more apartment ideas, take a look at this article: An apartment that is a Nordic extravaganza!