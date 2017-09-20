Beautiful British homes to take inspiration from

It's no secret that the Brits have a great grasp on style and sophistication, but have you ever taken the time to look into what architects across the pond are creating for their clients? We think you might be surprised, which is why we've found a host of wonderful properties to show you today!

From super contemporary family homes through to coastal properties that use the setting to influence the facades, you are going to be truly staggered and impressed by some of the new homes to come out of the UK. Just in case you are really taken with any of the ones that we have selected to show you, we'll include links to more pictures of each home, so let's hop on over to Britain!