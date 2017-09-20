Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Beautiful British homes to take inspiration from

press profile homify press profile homify
Little Piper, Penpol, Cornwall, Laurence Associates Laurence Associates Classic style garden
Loading admin actions …

It's no secret that the Brits have a great grasp on style and sophistication, but have you ever taken the time to look into what architects across the pond are creating for their clients? We think you might be surprised, which is why we've found a host of wonderful properties to show you today!

From super contemporary family homes through to coastal properties that use the setting to influence the facades, you are going to be truly staggered and impressed by some of the new homes to come out of the UK. Just in case you are really taken with any of the ones that we have selected to show you, we'll include links to more pictures of each home, so let's hop on over to Britain!

1. A modern mansion.

Modern Kitchen / Lounge Extension homify Modern Conservatory
homify

Modern Kitchen / Lounge Extension

homify
homify
homify

Don;t you think that this modern family home has been improved no end, with a large extension? We love the multi-pitch roof design of this home and the clearly open-plan interior as well! Charming, as the Brits might say!

See more of this home, here.

2. A new take on rustic chic.

Little Piper, Penpol Laurence Associates Classic style garden
Laurence Associates

Little Piper, Penpol

Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates

WOW! Is this the ultimate in British cabin homes? Looking every inch like a holiday home that we would look to rent for some peace and quiet, this rural family home is as chic as it is well designed! The use of wood cladding is just fantastic, not to mention the anthracite gray windows and doors that really pop!

Check out more details, here.

3. Minimalism with a twist.

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

On first glance, you could think that this is just a simple and bright minimalist house, but when you realize that it is actually a period home from the 1930s, which has been given a thorough interior modernization, it's time to get impressed! The huge extension has certainly opened up the entire property!

See more of this special project, here.

4. Prize-worthy design!

New Build Part Earth Sheltered Split Level House in Truro Cornwall Arco2 Architecture Ltd Modern Houses Architects Cornwall, architecture Cornwall, arco2 architects, eco friendly architects, sustainable architects, sustainable architecture, architecture by the sea, beach house architecture,
Arco2 Architecture Ltd

New Build Part Earth Sheltered Split Level House in Truro Cornwall

Arco2 Architecture Ltd
Arco2 Architecture Ltd
Arco2 Architecture Ltd

We don't think it will come as a huge surprise that this stunning British home actually won an award for the designer, but when you discover that it is the sustainable nature of the property that was the focus of the accolade, you might be a little more intrigued! How can a home so beautiful also be eco-friendly? Find out here!

5. Perfectly placed.

Rockside, Polzeath, Cornwall, Trewin Design Architects Trewin Design Architects Modern Houses
Trewin Design Architects

Rockside, Polzeath, Cornwall

Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects

Be honest; you knew that this house was in a coastal location, even without us telling you, right? The split roof design, which emulates sails, the wood cladding and sea-blue paint scheme all just come together to create the ultimate in beachfront homes! The amount of glazing is phenomenal as well and must really help in appreciating the sea views!

Take a closer look, here.

6. Anything but average.

Nassau Road, Hamilton King Hamilton King Modern Houses
Hamilton King

Nassau Road

Hamilton King
Hamilton King
Hamilton King

What we see here is a traditional British end-terrace house, which has been drastically extended with a contemporary yet in-keeping extra block. The unusual nature of the extension is intriguing, as it almost looks like a standalone extra house, but with color-matched bricks and roof tiles, there is a cohesion that we enjoy!

See a little more, here.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. The ultimate British barn conversion.

External photo Trombe Ltd Modern Living Room atrium,oak,frameless,glass,glazing,structural glazing,double height,bolt
Trombe Ltd

External photo

Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd

We like to think that we have a great handle on country homes in the US, but would you just look at this incredible barn conversion? Finished in dramatic black cladding and with a central glass atrium, the Brits are certainly giving us a run for our money! 

Check out some interior details, here.

8. Red brick wonder.

Beechwood SDA Architecture Ltd Classic style houses
SDA Architecture Ltd

Beechwood

SDA Architecture Ltd
SDA Architecture Ltd
SDA Architecture Ltd

We all know about Brownstone houses in the US, but the UK is known for creating striking red brick homes that are perfect for families and this one is such a stylish example! We don't want to give anything away, but the rear of this home is VERY shocking, so be sure to look at some extra pictures, which you can find here!

9. A heavenly hybrid.

Ecclesgreig Gardens, St. Cyrus, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Modern Houses
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Ecclesgreig Gardens, St. Cyrus, Aberdeenshire

Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Designed to be a perfect blend of heritage styling and contemporary usability, this British home has it all! The dormer windows show that there are handy extra rooms, up in the attic, but it's the double garage and seemingly quiet location that really finishes things off to a tee!

Check out the interior of this home, here.

10. New with a nuance.

New Build Family Home in Wimbledon, Andrew Harper Architects Andrew Harper Architects
Andrew Harper Architects

New Build Family Home in Wimbledon

Andrew Harper Architects
Andrew Harper Architects
Andrew Harper Architects

If you thought that the Brits were champions of boring new builds, we have no idea where that notion came from, as this stunning home is a brand new construction that we think you'll love! Just look at the use of natural wood embellishments here! Incredible! 

See even more of this phenomenal design, here!

Finishing touches to turn your garden into a paradise
Are these homes tempting you to move across the pond?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks