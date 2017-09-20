Beautiful British homes to take inspiration from

It's no secret that the Brits have a great grasp on style and sophistication, but have you ever taken the time to look into what architects across the pond are creating for their clients? We think you might be surprised, which is why we've found a host of wonderful properties to show you today!
From super contemporary family homes through to coastal properties that use the setting to influence the facades, you are going to be truly staggered and impressed by some of the new homes to come out of the UK. Just in case you are really taken with any of the ones that we have selected to show you, we'll include links to more pictures of each home, so let's hop on over to Britain!
Don;t you think that this modern family home has been improved no end, with a large extension? We love the multi-pitch roof design of this home and the clearly open-plan interior as well! Charming, as the Brits might say!
See more of this home, here.
WOW! Is this the ultimate in British cabin homes? Looking every inch like a holiday home that we would look to rent for some peace and quiet, this rural family home is as chic as it is well designed! The use of wood cladding is just fantastic, not to mention the anthracite gray windows and doors that really pop!
Check out more details, here.
On first glance, you could think that this is just a simple and bright minimalist house, but when you realize that it is actually a period home from the 1930s, which has been given a thorough interior modernization, it's time to get impressed! The huge extension has certainly opened up the entire property!
See more of this special project, here.
We don't think it will come as a huge surprise that this stunning British home actually won an award for the designer, but when you discover that it is the sustainable nature of the property that was the focus of the accolade, you might be a little more intrigued! How can a home so beautiful also be eco-friendly? Find out here!
Be honest; you knew that this house was in a coastal location, even without us telling you, right? The split roof design, which emulates sails, the wood cladding and sea-blue paint scheme all just come together to create the ultimate in beachfront homes! The amount of glazing is phenomenal as well and must really help in appreciating the sea views!
Take a closer look, here.
What we see here is a traditional British end-terrace house, which has been drastically extended with a contemporary yet in-keeping extra block. The unusual nature of the extension is intriguing, as it almost looks like a standalone extra house, but with color-matched bricks and roof tiles, there is a cohesion that we enjoy!
See a little more, here.
We like to think that we have a great handle on country homes in the US, but would you just look at this incredible barn conversion? Finished in dramatic black cladding and with a central glass atrium, the Brits are certainly giving us a run for our money!
Check out some interior details, here.
We all know about Brownstone houses in the US, but the UK is known for creating striking red brick homes that are perfect for families and this one is such a stylish example! We don't want to give anything away, but the rear of this home is VERY shocking, so be sure to look at some extra pictures, which you can find here!
Designed to be a perfect blend of heritage styling and contemporary usability, this British home has it all! The dormer windows show that there are handy extra rooms, up in the attic, but it's the double garage and seemingly quiet location that really finishes things off to a tee!
Check out the interior of this home, here.
If you thought that the Brits were champions of boring new builds, we have no idea where that notion came from, as this stunning home is a brand new construction that we think you'll love! Just look at the use of natural wood embellishments here! Incredible!
See even more of this phenomenal design, here!